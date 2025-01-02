The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Law enforcement agencies were warned ahead of the holidays about potential lone offenders using vehicle ramming to attack people, weeks before a terrorist drove into a crowd in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and National Counterterrorism Center sent a joint bulletin on December 6 to federal, state and local law enforcement informing them of the potential threat, according to the bulletin obtained by CNN.

The Independent has reached out to the department for comment.

A follow-up “critical incident note” was sent after a ramming attack at a German Christmas market on December 20 left five people dead and hundreds of others injured.

open image in gallery A suspect drove a truck into a crowd on New Year’s Day, killing 15 people and injuring dozens of others – the lastest in vehicle ramming incidents ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the bulletin, the federal agencies warned law enforcement that “lone offenders” pose the highest risk of committing violent acts during winter holidays.

“Lone offenders have historically used simple tactics, such as edged weapons, firearms, or vehicle ramming, due to their ease of access, ability to inflict mass casualties, and lack of required training,” the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, a suspected terrorist drove their truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring at least 30 others. That driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acted alone, the FBI said on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials said Jabbar, a veteran and U.S. citizen from Texas, was “inspired by ISIS” and intended “to run over as many people as he could.”

Jabbar acted alone in conducting the attack.

open image in gallery On Wednesday, a suspected terrorist drove their truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring at least 30 others ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In a separate incident, an military vet died after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, injuring seven people.

That individual was identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, a veteran and U.S. citizen from Colorado.

Despite both incidents involving vehicles, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Chris Raia said there was “no definitive link” between the attacks.

Vehicle ramming incidents have become more popular over the last few years, leading law enforcement agencies to notify event organizers of the potential danger.

In an advisory issued ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas, officials noted, "Intentional mass-casualty incidents involving motor vehicles as weapons represent a growing trend in Western countries. This method has resulted in the highest casualty rates per incident within the fields of (intentional mass-casualty incidents),” according to ABC News.