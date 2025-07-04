Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Nathan’s hot dog eating contest live updates: Joey Chestnut returns after ban over sponsorship

The eating contest has been a July 4th tradition for over 50 years

Caitlin Hornik
on Coney Island
,Brittany Miller
Friday 04 July 2025 08:21 EDT
Nathan's Hot dog eating contest 2017 Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Title!

The annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest will soon get underway.

For over 50 years, crowds have gathered at Coney Island — and tuned in across the country — to watch competitive eaters battle it out for the coveted Mustard Belt.

Contestants have just 10 minutes to devour as many hot dogs and buns as they can in this storied July 4th tradition.

This year, 15-time winner Joey Chestnut returns after his 2024 ban following a sponsorship with Impossible Foods. He’ll go head-to-head against reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the 2024 title.

10-time winner Miki Sudo returns to defend her women’s title after scarfing down 51 hot dogs and buns during the 2024 competition.

The 2025 contest will begin at 10:45 a.m. as the women compete on ESPN3, followed by the men’s competition at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

Reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti is looking forward to contest

In the absence of Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the 2024 men’s contest. Bertoletti told me he was looking forward to competing against the world-record holder on Friday.

“Last year wasn’t the same without him,” he said. “I wouldn’t bet against me or Joey, but he’s coming to eat tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

As far as his goals for the contest go, despite wanting to break Chestnut’s world record, the reigning champ said he’d still “be happy” to clear at least 50 hot dogs.

Brittany Miller4 July 2025 13:45

Who won the contest in 2024?

The 2024 men’s champion was first-time winner Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo won her tenth title after eating 51 hot dogs and buns to secure her 2024 victory.

Caitlin Hornik4 July 2025 13:30

How to watch the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2025 competition will kick off at 10:45 a.m. ET with the women’s contest, which will air on ESPN3.

Then, at 12 p.m. ET, the men will take the stage to compete on ESPN2.

You can find all the other info you need, plus color from Thursday’s weigh-in event, here:

Joey Chestnut’s back: Here’s what to expect from the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The contestants will compete to see who is top dog on Friday
Caitlin Hornik3 July 2025 16:36

