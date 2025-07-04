Nathan’s hot dog eating contest live updates: Joey Chestnut returns after ban over sponsorship
The eating contest has been a July 4th tradition for over 50 years
The annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest will soon get underway.
For over 50 years, crowds have gathered at Coney Island — and tuned in across the country — to watch competitive eaters battle it out for the coveted Mustard Belt.
Contestants have just 10 minutes to devour as many hot dogs and buns as they can in this storied July 4th tradition.
This year, 15-time winner Joey Chestnut returns after his 2024 ban following a sponsorship with Impossible Foods. He’ll go head-to-head against reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the 2024 title.
10-time winner Miki Sudo returns to defend her women’s title after scarfing down 51 hot dogs and buns during the 2024 competition.
The 2025 contest will begin at 10:45 a.m. as the women compete on ESPN3, followed by the men’s competition at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.
Reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti is looking forward to contest
In the absence of Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the 2024 men’s contest. Bertoletti told me he was looking forward to competing against the world-record holder on Friday.
“Last year wasn’t the same without him,” he said. “I wouldn’t bet against me or Joey, but he’s coming to eat tomorrow, that’s for sure.”
As far as his goals for the contest go, despite wanting to break Chestnut’s world record, the reigning champ said he’d still “be happy” to clear at least 50 hot dogs.
Who won the contest in 2024?
The 2024 men’s champion was first-time winner Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
Miki Sudo won her tenth title after eating 51 hot dogs and buns to secure her 2024 victory.
How to watch the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
The 2025 competition will kick off at 10:45 a.m. ET with the women’s contest, which will air on ESPN3.
Then, at 12 p.m. ET, the men will take the stage to compete on ESPN2.
You can find all the other info you need, plus color from Thursday’s weigh-in event, here:
