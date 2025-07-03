Joey Chestnut’s back: I was at the weigh-in and here’s what to expect from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
The contestants will compete to see who is top dog on Friday
Nothing screams Fourth of July more than fireworks, American flags — and hot dogs.
Every year, people crowd around the original Nathan’s restaurant on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk to watch competitive eaters scarf down as many hot dogs as they can in just 10 minutes. And I, for one, am more ready than ever to watch what’s sure to be a tight race.
This year will see the return of crowd-favorite and hot dog contest record-holder Joey Chestnut after he was unable to participate in 2024 due to a deal he had with a Nathan’s competitor. The 16-time Nathan’s champion previously represented Impossible Foods, which offers a plant-based hot dog option.
Chestnut, 41, currently holds the men’s world record, having eaten 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021. He won the contest every year from 2007 to 2014 and then went on another hot streak from 2016 to 2023.
In the absence of Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the men’s contest last year, while defending champion Miki Sudo reigned supreme — and made history — in the women’s battle.
When I showed up at the Vessel in Hudson Yards Thursday afternoon for the weigh-in, I was greeted by a giant hot dog mascot and the coveted pink and mustard winners’ belts were out on display. It was a struggle for anyone to approach Chestnut as a swarm of fans and media quickly surrounded him.
Every year, Major League Eating, the company behind the annual contest, hosts a weigh-in that serves as both an introduction to the eaters and an opportunity for the top four eaters to “stare each other down.” However, the crowd could barely contain itself as friends, Chestnut and Bertoletti, struggled to look angry at one another and kept making funny faces.
Despite Chestnut’s absence last year, Bertoletti told me he was looking forward to competing against the world-record holder on Friday. “Last year wasn’t the same without him,” he said. “I wouldn’t bet against me or Joey, but he’s coming to eat tomorrow, that’s for sure.”
As far as his goals for the contest go, despite wanting to break Chestnut’s world record, the reigning champ said he’d still “be happy” to clear at least 50 hot dogs.
As the competitive eaters weighed in on Thursday ahead of Friday’s contest, spectators (and I) got their first look at the contestants, including a mother and daughter duo who will compete against each other.
Isabeau Prettyman is the youngest ever competitor in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest at just 18 years old. She grew up watching her mother, 42-year-old Katie Prettyman, compete. Although they’ve been training since March, neither of them is looking to break reigning champion Sudo’s record of 51 hot dogs.
“My personal best is 16 hot dogs, and I don’t think I should ever be eating 51 hot dogs,” Katie shared.
“I’ve been a summer camp counselor, so I haven’t been training lately,” Isabeau chimed in. “My personal best is eleven and a half, but I’d be happy if I ate 10.”
Katie, Isabeau, Sudo, Chestnut, and Bertoletti are just a handful of Friday’s contestants. Here’s everything to know ahead of the main event.
How to watch
For those unable to make their way down to Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, the competition will be available to watch on multiple ESPN channels.
The women’s contest will air on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. ET and the men’s contest will follow on ESPN2 at 12:00 p.m. The events will re-air at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Rules
Competitors must be 18 or older. They have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can. Although some eating contests do allow condiments, MLE has declared that they are not allowed for Nathan’s.
Contestants are given water, and they can also dip the hot dog buns into water to swallow them faster. The winner is the person who can eat the most within the given time.
The Contestants
Women
- Miki Sudo
- Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco
- Domenica Dee
- Tandra Childress
- Katie Prettyman
- Larell Marie Mele
- Isabeau Prettyman
- Jocelyn Young
- Kelly Lewis
- Camille O’Brien
- Cherish Brown
- Madison Barone
- Laura Beitler
Men
- Joey Chestnut
- Patrick Bertoletti
- James Webb
- Nicholas Wehry
- Geoffrey Esper
- Max Stanford
- Derek Hendrickson
- George Chiger
- Ricardo Corbucci
- Gideon Oji
- Adrian Morgan
- Radim Dvořáček
- Darrien Thomas
- Cameron Meade
- Jerome Burns
