Joey Chestnut’s back: I was at the weigh-in and here’s what to expect from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nothing screams Fourth of July more than fireworks, American flags — and hot dogs.

Every year, people crowd around the original Nathan’s restaurant on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk to watch competitive eaters scarf down as many hot dogs as they can in just 10 minutes. And I, for one, am more ready than ever to watch what’s sure to be a tight race.

This year will see the return of crowd-favorite and hot dog contest record-holder Joey Chestnut after he was unable to participate in 2024 due to a deal he had with a Nathan’s competitor. The 16-time Nathan’s champion previously represented Impossible Foods, which offers a plant-based hot dog option.

Chestnut, 41, currently holds the men’s world record, having eaten 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021. He won the contest every year from 2007 to 2014 and then went on another hot streak from 2016 to 2023.

In the absence of Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the men’s contest last year, while defending champion Miki Sudo reigned supreme — and made history — in the women’s battle.

open image in gallery Thirteen women and 15 men will be competing for the coveted pink and mustard belts ( Brittany Miller/The Independent )

When I showed up at the Vessel in Hudson Yards Thursday afternoon for the weigh-in, I was greeted by a giant hot dog mascot and the coveted pink and mustard winners’ belts were out on display. It was a struggle for anyone to approach Chestnut as a swarm of fans and media quickly surrounded him.

Every year, Major League Eating, the company behind the annual contest, hosts a weigh-in that serves as both an introduction to the eaters and an opportunity for the top four eaters to “stare each other down.” However, the crowd could barely contain itself as friends, Chestnut and Bertoletti, struggled to look angry at one another and kept making funny faces.

Despite Chestnut’s absence last year, Bertoletti told me he was looking forward to competing against the world-record holder on Friday. “Last year wasn’t the same without him,” he said. “I wouldn’t bet against me or Joey, but he’s coming to eat tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

As far as his goals for the contest go, despite wanting to break Chestnut’s world record, the reigning champ said he’d still “be happy” to clear at least 50 hot dogs.

open image in gallery The top two men competing against each other this year are 16-time winner and world-record holder Joey Chestnut, and last year’s champion, Patrick Bertoletti ( Brittany Miller/The Independent )

As the competitive eaters weighed in on Thursday ahead of Friday’s contest, spectators (and I) got their first look at the contestants, including a mother and daughter duo who will compete against each other.

Isabeau Prettyman is the youngest ever competitor in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest at just 18 years old. She grew up watching her mother, 42-year-old Katie Prettyman, compete. Although they’ve been training since March, neither of them is looking to break reigning champion Sudo’s record of 51 hot dogs.

“My personal best is 16 hot dogs, and I don’t think I should ever be eating 51 hot dogs,” Katie shared.

“I’ve been a summer camp counselor, so I haven’t been training lately,” Isabeau chimed in. “My personal best is eleven and a half, but I’d be happy if I ate 10.”

Katie, Isabeau, Sudo, Chestnut, and Bertoletti are just a handful of Friday’s contestants. Here’s everything to know ahead of the main event.

How to watch

open image in gallery The top two women competing against each other this year are Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco, who won the contest in 2021, and the world-record holder/reigning champ Miki Sudo ( Brittany Miller/The Independent )

For those unable to make their way down to Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, the competition will be available to watch on multiple ESPN channels.

The women’s contest will air on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. ET and the men’s contest will follow on ESPN2 at 12:00 p.m. The events will re-air at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Rules

open image in gallery Joey Chestnut has won the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest 16 times and holds the world record for eating the most hot dogs in 10 minutes ( Brittany Miller/The Independent )

Competitors must be 18 or older. They have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can. Although some eating contests do allow condiments, MLE has declared that they are not allowed for Nathan’s.

Contestants are given water, and they can also dip the hot dog buns into water to swallow them faster. The winner is the person who can eat the most within the given time.

The Contestants

Women

Miki Sudo

Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco

Domenica Dee

Tandra Childress

Katie Prettyman

Larell Marie Mele

Isabeau Prettyman

Jocelyn Young

Kelly Lewis

Camille O’Brien

Cherish Brown

Madison Barone

Laura Beitler

Men