Joey Chestnut announces return to Nathan’s hot dog eating contest on July 4th after facing ban
Chestnut has won the contest 16 times
After not competing in last year’s annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition, Joey Chestnut has announced that he will be back on Coney Island this year.
The competitive eater turned to X on Monday to share the news, writing, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”
“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with,” he continued.
Chestnut currently holds the men’s world record of eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes back in 2021. Chestnut won the contest every year from 2007 to 2014 and then every year from 2016 to 2023. Matt Stone won the contest in 2015, eating 62 dogs to Chestnut’s 60.
Last year, Chestnut was unable to participate due to a deal he had with a Nathan’s competitor. The champion previously represented Impossible Foods, which offers a plant-based hot dog option.
“We are very excited to have Joey back,” George Shea from Major League Eating told The Independent. “This will be the best contest in the history of sports.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments