Your July 4 BBQ is going to cost 12% more this year because of Trump Tariffs, congress says
A congressional report says Trump’s April tariffs have driven a 12.7 percent annualized increase in Fourth of July cookout costs.
A new congressional report warns that Americans may face higher costs for Fourth of July BBQs, with prices rising on items like beer, grill tools, and outdoor chairs.
The Joint Economic Committee’s Democratic staff found that since President Donald Trump’s April tariff announcement, the cost of a typical cookout grocery trip has increased at a 12.7 percent annualized rate.
The report calculated price increases using consumer price index data and tracked Walmart prices via AisleGopher from April 1 to June 26 for a 10-person BBQ.
It found that since the April tariff announcement, prices of Miller Lite and Coors Light six-packs rose over 13 percent, while imported beers like Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Modelo Especial saw increases of 10.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.
Beer imports and empty aluminum cans were also slapped with a 25 percent tariff in April, before a 50 percent hike on imported aluminum in June.
Beer makers like Constellation Brands say higher aluminum costs are cutting into profits. The analysis also tracked Amazon prices using price-checking websites Keepa and Camelcamelcamel, finding a 47.7 percent price jump for Coleman foldable chairs and a 17.7 percent increase for a 25-piece griddle accessories kit since April 1.
The report noted smaller price hikes for other cookout essentials, including an 8.1 percent increase for Banana Boat sunscreen, 6.9 percent for Reynolds Wrap, 5 percent for a Weber propane grill, and 3.3 percent for disposable plates and utensils.
In May, a separate Rabobank report found the cost of a 10-person barbecue rose 4.2 percent this year, surpassing $100 for the first time, largely due to higher beef prices.
Meanwhile, a new JPMorgan Chase Institute analysis estimates that Trump’s tariff plans could cost $82.3 billion for mid-sized US businesses, mainly in retail and wholesale, potentially leading to price hikes, layoffs, or reduced profits.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments