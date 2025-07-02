FBI Special Agent supervisor hired prostitutes on assignments, watchdog claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former FBI special agent supervisor hired prostitutes while on assignments, the Justice Department’s watchdog body has claimed.

The Office of the Inspector General released an investigative summary Tuesday, which stated that the FBI came to the watchdog, claiming a then-special agent who supervised other agents hired and used prostitutes while traveling both domestically and overseas for work.

The agency also claimed that the agent, who was unnamed in the summary, used an “FBI-issued mobile device” to complete transactions related to the hiring of prostitutes, according to the summary.

The agent was accused of failing to self-report “close or continuous contact” with a foreign national they were dating while overseas, the watchdog said.

A former FBI special agent supervisor hired prostitutes while on assignments, the Justice Department’s watchdog body has claimed ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

The watchdog’s investigation confirmed the FBI’s allegations, which included finding the agent hired and used prostitutes on “numerous occasions.” It additionally found the agent failed to self-report “close or continuous contact” with the foreign prostitutes he hired.

Despite the watchdog’s findings, “criminal prosecution was declined,” according to the summary.

The Independent has reached out to the FBI for comment.

This is not the first instance of an FBI agent paying for sex while overseas.

In March, a separate investigation by the watchdog accusing FBI agents of using prostitutes while stationed in Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand was made public following a lawsuit filed by The New York Times.

The investigation found from 2009 to 2018, those agents were paying for or accepting sex from prostitutes while socializing with other agents and the local police.

In a statement to the NYT in March, the FBI said, “Everyone who engaged in this inexcusable behavior was held accountable and no longer works for the FBI.”

The agency said at the time it had changed its selection and training processes for agents working overseas. It’s unclear when the incidents detailed in Tuesday’s investigative summary occurred.