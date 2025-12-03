Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife has reportedly filed for divorce months after allegedly racking a gun at police in Los Angeles.

Jillian Lauren Shriner, an author and campaigner, filed the separation paperwork on Tuesday. The pair have been married since 2005.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lauren is claiming “irreconcilable differences” and is seeking spousal support.

The documents also include Lauren’s request that the court block her husband from seeking financial support from her.

open image in gallery Jillian Lauren Shriner has filed for divorce from her husband, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner ( Getty )

She is also reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the two children, aged 17 and 13, she shares with the Weezer bassist.

It is unknown if the couple has a prenup, and neither Shriner nor Lauren has confirmed their separation.

Lauren made headlines earlier this year after a run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department.

On April 8, the LAPD was in pursuit of three hit-and-run suspects, whom they claimed had fled from a crash scene on the freeway. The chase took them into Lauren’s Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Footage showed Lauren, who had no connection to the police chase, leaving her home with a firearm. In the footage, she can be seen wearing a Weezer t-shirt while being urged to “put the gun down” by officers.

open image in gallery Jillian Lauren was seen brandishing a weapon in her garden, which she pointed at law enforcement officers ( Los Angeles Police Department )

“Put it down, put it down on the ground…Lay the gun down,” another officer can be heard saying.

After spending two minutes trying to convince Lauren to lower her weapon, one officer can be heard saying, “You’re going to get shot. It’s the police…It’s California Highway Patrol.”

Lauren then racked her gun directly at the officers, prompting them to open fire. She was hit in the shoulder by a police bullet, according to TMZ.

The LAPD released audio of a 911 call, in which an unnamed caller said that there were “three men and one of them shot her.”

In the background, Lauren can be heard saying, "I had my gun, and he said, 'put down that gun, put down that gun.”

“I said, put down your…gun. And then he shot me," Lauren added.

After being arrested for attempted murder of a police officer, Lauren was held on a $1 million bond. Her charges were later downgraded to assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The author later managed to dodge jail time when a judge granted her a mental health diversion.

Lauren was also banned from owning a firearm, while also being ordered to attend therapy. If she complies with the demands, all charges against her will be dropped.

open image in gallery Officers shot at Lauren, catching her in the shoulder ( Los Angeles Police Department )

Just weeks before the clash with law enforcement officers, Lauren had undergone cancer treatment, which had included two back-to-back surgeries.

She later revealed on social media that one of those surgeries included a full hysterectomy.

“Three weeks now. Two back to back surgeries including a full hysterectomy,” she wrote. “I feel called upon to mention it, because i know only two people who had this procedure and neither is with us today.

“They weren’t here for me to call, and ask what to expect.

“I’m saying: I’m here. Ask me. I’m okay and healing today.”