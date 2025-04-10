Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The author and former harem member Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has reportedly been shot and injured by police and booked for attempted murder during an incident in Los Angeles.

Lauren, 51, married the musician in 2005 and published her memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010. The book recounted her experiences with Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei, between 1992 and 1995.

According to reports in the New York Post, LAPD says officers were in pursuit of three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who had left a freeway crash scene and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood of Eagle Rock in east Los Angeles.

Authorities claim Lauren came out of a neighboring house armed with a handgun, and failed to drop the weapon even after being told to do so repeatedly by officers.

They say she pointed her gun at the officers, at which point they opened fire. TMZ reports that she was struck in the shoulder.

Lauren was reportedly subsequently arrested and treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Lauren in 2018 ( Getty )

Lauren has since been booked for attempted murder, and LAPD confirmed that there is no suggestion she was involved in the earlier hit-and-run incident.

The Independent has reached out to Weezer’s representatives for comment.

Shriner has been a member of Weezer since 2001, and is the band’s longest-serving bass player. Shriner and Lauren have two adopted children. The couple also have two dogs, Peanut and Calvin, who have appeared in PETA promotions to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters.

Lauren’s first memoir, Some Girls, was a bestseller that has been translated into 18 languages. The book recounted the years she spent as one of Prince Jefri’s paid young female “guests”, explaining that they were signed to contracts worth as much as $20,000 per week.

In 2011 she published a novel, Pretty, and in 2015 a second memoir, Everything You Ever Wanted, about her and Shriner’s experiences adopting an Ethiopian child with special needs.

In 2023, she published the bestselling true crime book Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. The book is based on her extensive interviews with serial killer Samuel Little, which also formed the basis of the 2021 documentary series, Confronting a Serial Killer.

Weezer were recently announced as a surprise late addition to the lineup at this weekend’s Coachella festival. They are expected to perform this Saturday, April 12.