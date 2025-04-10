Weezer bassist’s wife Jillian Lauren underwent cancer treatment weeks before arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, underwent cancer treatment just weeks before the incident in which she was shot by LAPD officers and ultimately arrested for attempted murder.

The 51-year-old has since been released on a $1 million bond.

Last month, she went through two back-to-back surgeries, including a full hysterectomy.

On March 3, she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram giving a thumbs up from an operating table.

In the caption, she wrote: “I’d like to thank the Academy, my amazing hair and makeup team, and the lighting designers here at [Glendale Adventist Hospital]. As if they all hadn’t been through enough with the fires right next door! Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do.”

She continued: “I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch. I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe.”

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Lauren in 2018 ( Getty )

In a follow-up post later that month, she added: “Three weeks now. Two back to back surgeries including a full hysterectomy. I feel called upon to mention it, because i know only two people who had this procedure and neither is with us today. They weren’t here for me to call, and ask what to expect. I’m saying: I’m here. Ask me. I’m okay and healing today.”

She included a mention of her husband, writing: “And look at this beautiful beam of light, this new journal I got, the baby yellow- bellied finches outside my bedroom window. [The] family, who supports me. [Scott Shriner]. That’s my story today. I thank you for your overwhelming support, and I love most of you. Kidding. I love you all. May we all be well tonight.”

Lauren continued to post regularly on social media until a few days ago, looking back on her book tour for her 2023 bestselling true-crime book Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, which was based on her extensive interviews with serial killer Samuel Little.

On Wednesday, LAPD officers were chasing three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who had left a freeway crash scene and run into a residential neighborhood of Eagle Rock in east Los Angeles.

Authorities claim Lauren, who was not involved in the original car chase, came out of a neighboring house armed with a handgun and failed to drop the weapon even after being repeatedly told to do so by officers.

Officers say that Lauren fired her weapon after seeing one of the car chase suspects on her property, reports CBS News.

They say she pointed her gun at the officers, at which point they opened fire. TMZ reports that she was shot in the shoulder.

The suspect went inside their home, packed an overnight bag and then was escorted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lauren is now facing attempted murder charges. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 30.