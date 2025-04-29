Footage shows Weezer bassist’s wife with gun moments before LAPD cops shot at her

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

New video footage shows the moment Jessica Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot in the shoulder by Los Angeles police officers as they searched for three suspects running through her area.

The shooting happened April 8 as LAPD officers were in Lauren’s Eagle Rock neighborhood while pursuing three hit-and-run suspects who they say had run from a freeway crash scene. Lauren wasn’t involved in the original car chase.

New footage shows Lauren leaving her home while wearing a Weezer shirt and patrolling her yard with a gun as police searched for these suspects. When officers spotted her through a fence, video shows that one shouted: “Put the gun down.”

One officer repeated the instructions, while another yelled, “Put it down, put it down on the ground…Lay the gun down.”

The officers could be heard speaking into their radios, telling dispatch, “We got one at gunpoint. We got an armed - an armed suspect.”

open image in gallery Jillian Lauren is seen on video walking in her Los Angeles yard with a gun moments before officers shoot her. Officers told her to drop the weapon before firing. ( Los Angeles Police Department )

open image in gallery Jessica Lauren walks through her yard with a gun. Police later recovered a 9mm handgun in her home ( Los Angeles Police Department )

Officers spent a total of two minutes warning Lauren to drop her firearm, with one officer identifying themselves repeatedly as police: “You’re going to get shot. It’s the police…It’s California Highway Patrol.”

Soon afterward, an officer yelled that Lauren raised her gun, while another said she “racked it.” That’s when gunfire erupted. An officer shot Lauren in the shoulder. No officers were injured.

Security footage overlooking Lauren’s yard shows she raised and racked the gun just before officers fired.

The LAPD also released audio of a 911 call, indicating Lauren believed the hit-and-run suspects were shooting at her.

"There were three men, she says there were three men, and one of them shot her, and the cops are looking for him right now," the unidentified 911 caller says. "They have their guns out."

"I had my gun, and he said, 'put down that gun, put down that gun,’” Lauren can be heard saying in the background. “I said put down your…gun. And then he shot me."

open image in gallery Video footage shows Jessica Lauren raising her gun at Los Angeles police officers moments before they opened fire ( Los Angeles Police Department )

open image in gallery Officers shot at Lauren over a fence after she raised and racked her gun. A 911 call released by the LAPD suggests Lauren thought the suspects, rather than police, were shooting at her ( Los Angeles Police Department )

open image in gallery Body cam footage shows police handcuffing Jennifer Lauren as she lies on the ground after she was shot. Lauren has since posted bail ( Los Angeles Police Department )

An hour later, Lauren was arrested for attempted murder of a police officer. Police lated found a 9mm handgun in her house. Video footage shows her laying on the street as she’s handcuffed.

Lauren posted a $1 million bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

Lauren, 51, married Shriner in 2005. The couple have two children together and two dogs, Peanut and Calvin, who have appeared in PETA promotions to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters.

Lauren published her first memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010. The book describes her experiences with Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei, between 1992 and 1995. The book recounts she was one of his female “guests,” explaining that they signed contracts worth up to $20,000 per week.

She went on to publish the novel Pretty in 2011 and a second memoir, Everything You Ever Wanted, in 2015.

Then, she published the bestselling true crime book Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer in 2023. The book recounts her interviews with murdered Samuel Little, who is convicted of killing eight people.