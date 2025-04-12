Weezer steer clear of addressing bassist’s wife’s shooting during Coachella set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While performing at Coachella, Weezer failed to address the fact that their bassist Scott Shriner’s wife had been shot by police and then booked on attempted murder charges just a few days earlier.

Shriner joined his bandmates Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson and Brian Bell onstage at the Mojave Tent as scheduled on Saturday.

Jillian Lauren, Shriner’s wife, was released on a $1 million bond on Wednesday, hours after her felony arrest for attempted murder.

The incident occurred when LAPD officers chased three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who had left a freeway crash scene and ran into a residential neighborhood of Eagle Rock in east Los Angeles.

Authorities claim Lauren came out of a neighboring house armed with a handgun and failed to drop the weapon even after being repeatedly told to do so by officers.

Officers say that Lauren opened fire after seeing one of the car chase suspects on her property, reports CBS News.

open image in gallery Scott Shriner of Weezer performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ( Getty Images for Coachella )

They say she pointed her gun at the officers, at which point they opened fire. TMZ reports that she was shot in the shoulder.

She was then escorted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times. However, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, prompting at least one to open fire,” the LAPD said in a statement. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun inside the home.

open image in gallery Shriner and Jillian Lauren have been married since 2005 ( Getty )

Representatives for Weezer did not respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.

Shriner has been a member of Weezer since 2001 and is the band’s longest-serving bass player. He married Lauren in 2005. The couple share two adopted children.

When approached by TMZ on Thursday, Shriner said his wife was “alright” but declined to comment further. He did, however, confirm that Weezer would be performing as planned at Coachella.

An author, Lauren’s first memoir, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem (2010) recounted her experiences with Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei, between 1992 and 1995.

In 2011, she published a novel, Pretty, and in 2015, a second memoir, Everything You Ever Wanted, about her and Shriner’s experiences adopting an Ethiopian child with special needs.

In 2023, she published the bestselling true-crime book Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. The book is based on her extensive interviews with serial killer Samuel Little, which also formed the basis of the 2021 documentary series Confronting a Serial Killer.