Minneapolis ICE shooting live updates: Mayor disputes Trump claim agent was badly injured and defends ‘F-bomb’ rhetoric
‘I dropped an F-bomb... They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory?’ Jacob Frey told reporters Friday
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has defended his use of expletives in the aftermath of this week’s shooting in which 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed, and blasted the ICE agents responsible for her death.
"I dropped an F-bomb... They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing somebody,” Frey said at a press conference Friday.
The mayor also disputed claims by the Trump administration, including vice president JD Vance, that the ICE agent responsible for the shooting, Jonathan Ross, had been injured during the altercation.
“The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips. He was not injured,” Frey said. “I've seen worse injuries from doing that, so give me a break.
“No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.”
Protests erupted against ICE in several cities on Thursday evening, including Austin, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, and New York, as demonstrators gathered to express their outrage after Good, a poet and mother-of-three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car during an altercation with agents.
Elsewhere, Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, Thursday afternoon during a vehicle stop, further heightening tensions.
Minneapolis council member says people being kidnapped by ICE while taking out trash
Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez has claimed that citizens are being kidnapped by ICE agents while taking out their trash.
"We’re asking our community to stay on alert,” Chavez, son of Mexican immigrants, told reporters Friday. “Blow your whistle when you see immigration enforcement in your neighborhood.
“Many of our immigrants neighbors are picked up simply by moving their cars. Help your neighbors take out the trash, because there are many reports of neighbors being kidnapped while they are taking their trash out."
Watch: Mayor Frey on his rhetoric: I dropped an f-bomb, they killed somebody
Minneapolis mayor says JD Vance 'absolute immunity' comment is 'bizarre'
Jacob Frey has said that vice president JD Vance’s suggestion that the ICE agent responsible for Wednesday’s shooting has “absolute immunity” is “pretty bizarre.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Vance said: “The precedent is very simple: You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action — that’s a federal issue. He is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job.”
In a separate conference Friday, the Minneapolis mayor said: “This concept of absolute immunity is is pretty bizarre. It’s very concerning. It's extremely concerning.
“That's why we're asking for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to be part of the investigation for the timeline.”
ICE agent 'was not injured' says Minneapolis mayor
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said that the agent responsible for Wednesday’s fatal shooting was “not injured” during the incident, contrary to the claims of the Trump administration.
“Don't take my word for it. Don't take their word for it. Watch the video from every single angle,” he said.
“I mean, the ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips. He was not injured.”
He added: “I've seen worse injuries from doing that, and so give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.”
Mayor Jacob Frey defends his 'F-bomb'
Mayor Frey was asked about the Trump administration’s decision to stand by their statements regarding the shooting and said he would do the same, including his use of expletive earlier this week.
“I stand by my statements. We stand by our statements. I'll look back to what I said. What I said was, it was reckless abuse of power. Yes, it was a reckless abuse of power,” he said.
"I dropped an F-bomb... They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing somebody."
At a press conference earlier this week Frey addressed ICE agents in Minneapolis directly, telling them to “get the f*** out” of the city.
'ICE is making our city less safe,' says Minneapolis mayor
Mayor Jacob Frey accused federal agents of making Minneapolis less safe, telling reporters “they are clearly driving crime up.”
“Our city is safe. Our city is welcoming. They are making it less so, and so it is a massive issue that they continue to exert their presence in Minneapolis and beyond,” Frey said.
“By the way, it's not just our city that is feeling the impact. I know that there are a number of legislators behind me that can speak to that.”
Minneapolis authorities just want to 'be at the table' says mayor
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said that city authorities are simply looking to “be at the table” in investigations into Wednesday’s shooting, which he claims to have been shut out of by federal forces.
“There have been instances in the past where there was some form of shooting or an officer involved killing that took place by federal agents or U.S. Marshals or beyond that did have local and state entities in control,” Frey told reporters Friday.
“By the way, we're not even talking just about full control here. We're talking about being at the table.”
‘Fifty percent of the shootings this year in Minneapolis have been ICE,’ says Frey
Mayor Jacob Frey said just now that the killing of Renee Good was the city’s second gun death of the year, meaning the federal immigration crackdown has inadvertently doubled the number of fatalities.
The mayor has since been joined by state lawmakers who are making emotional appeals for justice on behalf of the slain mother-of-three.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks