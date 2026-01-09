ICE agent’s dad speaks out and declares ‘he will not be charged with anything’
- Ed Ross, father of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, has defended his son's actions in the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, stating he believes his son will not be charged.
- Jonathan Ross fatally shot Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, inside her vehicle during a confrontation with ICE agents on an icy Minneapolis street Wednesday.
- “He will not be charged with anything,” Ed Ross told The Daily Mail, adding, “She hit him. He also had an officer whose arm was in the car.”
- Ed Ross said his son’s wife is a Filipino immigrant and an American citizen but stated, “I don’t want to go any further than that.” Neighbors described the ICE agent as a “hardcore MAGA supporter.”
- The incident has become a national flashpoint for President Donald Trump, with federal authorities accusing Good of trying to run over Ross, while state and local authorities dispute that claim and condemned the agent's actions as murder.