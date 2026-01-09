The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The mom-of-three shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis was a member of an ‘ICE watch group’, Department of Homeland Security sources have claimed.

Renee Nicole Good was killed when an ICE agent opened fire at her car, in an incident that has sparked wildly conflicting accounts and widespread anger.

The Trump administration has quick to brand Good a ‘domestic terrorist’ and claimed she was trying to hit officers while leaving the scene.

The attacks on the victim have led to angry protests across the U.S. pushing back at the White House’s narrative, with Good’s family claiming she was murdered.

open image in gallery Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE Agent after her car blocked a road in Minnesota ( Facebook )

Now, Department of Homeland Security sources have told Fox News that 37-year-old was allegedly a member of a group dedicated to monitoring and tracking immigration enforcement operations.

ICE watch groups, similar to a neighborhood watch scheme, give people the chance to share information about anti-immigration raids in their communities.

The source suggested that Good had followed ICE agents to at least two locations and that she had used her car to deliberately block roadways and interfere with federal operations. The sources also told Fox that members are the group are openly disrupting ICE operations in some cases.

Prominent Democratic figures have slammed the Trump administration’s suggestion that Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism” or that she had tried to ram ICE agents.

open image in gallery Good’s killing has sparked mass demonstrations in Minnesota, as residents call for ICE to leave

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been one of the most vocal critics of the Trump administration’s version of events, launching into a profanity-filled speech at a press conference after Good’s death.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” he said. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bull****.”

The Democrat continued by demanding that ICE agents “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis.

State governor Tim Walz has meanwhile shared a statement on X, in which he publicly mourned Good and urged Minnesotans to do the same.

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross has been named as the ICE agent who fatally Good on Wednesday ( Screengrab )

“Now is a time to mourn together, in peace, unity and service,” the proclamation read. “People across Minnesota will peacefully stand up for shared American values.”

In the wake of Good’s killing, protests have erupted across Minnesota’s biggest city. Demonstrators have been seen bearing signs which read “RIP Renee” and “ICE MURDERED A WOMAN”.

Her mother Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune: “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate.

“She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Jonathan Ross has been named as the ICE agent who shot Good. Speaking to The Daily Mail, his father Ed confirmed that his son has yet to be charged with a crime and he did not expect him to be.

“She hit him,” he told The Mail. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.

“You would never find a nicer, kinder person. He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him.”