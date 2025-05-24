Boat explodes on Hudson River during NYC Fleet Week, one dead and two injured
Hazmat crews later worked to decontaminate the barge and assess methane levels.
One person is dead and two people are injured after a boat exploded on the Hudson River during New York City’s Fleet Week on Saturday morning.
The vessel blew up at the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant near West 138th Street around 10.30am. The deceased person, a 59-year-old male, was a worker on the barge, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.
In a statement posted to X, the U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was linked to “hot work” aboard a docked boat.
Rescue boats rushed to the scene to rescue a man overboard who was pinned between a dock and a boat and another individual. The two injured people sustained minor injuries.
The Independent has contacted the New York City Fire Department for information.
The incident comes days after a Mexican navy sailboat crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, leaving two dead and 19 injured.
This is a developing story...
