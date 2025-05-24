Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary, has surprisingly admitted that she thinks many Democrats are “exonerated” by new revelations about President Joe Biden’s decline while in office.

McEnany, 37, was Trump’s spokesperson from April 2020 to January 2021. She made the remarks Friday night while discussing Original Sin, a new book about Biden’s decline by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson. In the exposé, Tapper and Thompson claim that only a small group of aides had regular access to Biden and the First Lady.

“Six or seven? That was the number that had the close-up access? And I say this because in some ways, I think it’s exonerating of much of the Democratic Party,” McEnany said Friday night on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime.

McEnany said it’s common for only an exclusive group of people to have access to the president.

Kayleigh McEnany pictured giving a press briefing during Trump’s first term. McEnany said Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book on President Joe Biden's decline is 'exonerating for much of the Democratic party' ( Getty Images )

“I worked at the RNC, didn't have much access to President Trump,” she said. “Worked on the campaign. Didn't have much access to President Trump at the time. It really was a small cadre in the West Wing.”

The book, which hit the shelves this week just days after Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis, details the then-president’s failed reelection bid and the alleged cover-up of his decline, physically and mentally. The book made several shocking claims, including that Biden’s aides wanted to put him in a wheelchair.

“Biden's physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election,” Tapper and Thompson wrote.

Tapper and Thompson also detailed an alleged interaction between Biden and George Clooney, in which the president failed to recognize the A-list actor.

“It was like watching someone who was not alive,” an unnamed “Hollywood VIP” who witnessed the interaction told the authors. “It was startling. And we all looked at each other. It was so awful.”

The book also covers Biden’s decision to drop out, and the subsequent reaction from Democrats. David Plouffe, who worked on Kamala Harris's campaign, told Tapper and Thompson that Biden “totally f***ed us” by not stepping down sooner.

Jill Biden responds to accusations she limited Joe Biden's interactions in 'cocoon'

Plouffe characterized the campaign as “a f***ing nightmare,” which he said was “all Biden.”

In response to the book’s release, Biden spokesperson Chris Meagher previously said his team is “still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.”

“In fact, the evidence points to the opposite — he was a very effective president,” he said.