‘My daughter went into hospital with flu symptoms – and ended up a quadruple amputee’

A student who went into hospital thinking she had the flu ended up losing all four of her limbs to a rare but aggressive infection.

Lily McGarry, 23, had flu-like symptoms on 14 January when her flatmates took her to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff – but she rapidly deteriorated within hours.

The 23-year-old developed a rash while waiting in A&E, which signalled alarm bells for medical staff, who hurriedly treated her for septic shock. She was later diagnosed with meningococcal septicaemia, a severe type of blood poisoning that is caused by the same kind of bacteria that cause the most common form of bacterial meningitis.

open image in gallery The 23-year-old’s mother Jo Gorrod (right) told The Independent of the ‘terrifying’ moment she found out what had happened to her daughter ( Jo Gorrod )

The Cardiff University medical student suffered two cardiac arrests, spent two weeks in a coma, and suffered brain, spleen and liver damage. She also had to have all four of her limbs shortened in surgeries that took place over five weeks. She is still in hospital.

Her mother Jo Gorrod, 54, told The Independent of the “terrifying” moment she found out what had happened to her daughter. The 54-year-old was in Melbourne, Australia, visiting her other daughter, having spoken to the 23-year-old on the phone who said she was feeling unwell but being taken care of.

But just hours later, Ms Gorrod, of Jersey, said: “I had a phone call from the hospital asking for consent for her to intubated, and at the time they had to put her into an induced coma.

open image in gallery Ms McGarry (left) is described as an ‘optimist, strong and funny’ by her mother ( Jo Gorrod )

“We were there within 48 hours with her.

“You don’t sleep – you just, every moment, I’m not a religious person, but pray in whatever way, just thinking ‘hang in, just hang in till I get there’.

“Since that point we’ve lost her probably about five times, she’s been very close to not making it – so it’s not as if you’re going through it once but multiple times.”

open image in gallery Ms McGarry is set on going back to complete her medical degree ( Jo Gorrod )

The family are now fundraising for Ms McGarry’s treatment, including for prosthetic limbs, having so far raised more than £378,000 on their GoFundMe page.

Ms McGarry was an avid swimmer, runner, and surfer before her illness and is determined to return to doing these sports again – as well as to complete her medical degree.

Her family are also calling on people to ensure they get the meningitis vaccine, including for the B strain, which is not a routine injection.

open image in gallery The family are now fundraising for Ms McGarry’s treatment, including for prosthetic limbs ( Jo Gorrod )

And they are aiming to raise awareness of sepsis, urging people to look out for the warning signs, such as discoloured skin or a rash that does not fade, flu-like symptoms, and breathing difficulties. Ms Gorrod explained that had her daughter gone to A&E any earlier or later then she may not have made it due to the rapid onset of the infection and how difficult it is to spot.

open image in gallery Ms McGarry was an avid swimmer, runner, and surfer before her illness and is determined to return to doing these sports again ( Jo Gorrod )

But the 23-year-old is determined in her recovery journey, described as an “optimist, strong and funny” by her mother. “She has a smile which lights up the room,” said Ms Gorrod. “She is genuinely happy to see people, always asking other people how they’re doing, and grateful for the care she’s had.

“‘Yes, there are going to be challenges, but it doesn’t stop me from trying’ – Lily is of that mindset, she wants to do things herself, she wants her independence.”

You can donate to Lily McGarry’s fundraiser here