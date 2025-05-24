Singer diagnosed with prostate cancer after seeing doctor for sore throat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feargal Sharkey, the singer and environmental advocate, has confirmed that he received a cancer diagnosis last year.

Sharkey said he initially sought medical attention for a sore throat, which led to the diagnosis.

He told the Daily Express the health issue was "resolved" a year ago.

The water campaigner is now encouraging other men to undergo testing and seek medical advice when needed.

“My doctor, being the beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man that he is, went, ‘Oh Feargal, by the way, you’re 65 now, I’m going to run the full battery of tests, ‘” he said.

“Two days later, it turns out, I began a journey which led to the [diagnosis] of prostate cancer.”

In 2022, some 50,751 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in England. Former US president Joe Biden recently confirmed his diagnosis.

In a direct appeal to the public, Sharkey urged men to stay informed about their health options.

“Now, for one in eight of you, you will be put in the same journey I’ve had, and it’s quite astonishing to think that in this country right now, one in eight men have prostate cancer,” he said.

“Most of them don’t even know it. So go and have the blood test and if you’re lucky, you’ll walk away.”

Doctors have a range of tests for diagnosing prostate cancer.

These include a physical examination of the prostate (known as a digital rectal examination, or DRE), blood tests, biopsies and MRI scans.

Men may be offered a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test to look for markers in the blood.

The PSA test is not used in routine NHS screening because it is not yet reliable enough to detect prostate cancer that needs treatment.

However, men over 50 can ask their GP for a PSA test.