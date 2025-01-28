Mysterious ‘HELP’ messages in a Los Angeles yard spotted on Google maps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ominous “HELP” messages carved onto debris in Los Angeles and spotted on Google Maps have raised alarm among social media users.

Zoomed-in satellite images of a rail yard off of the San Bernardino Freeway reveal messages that read “HELP” and “TRAFICO,” which means “traffic” in Spanish. Screenshots of the discovery have circulated on social media, raising concern over whether human trafficking or other danger was happening at the site.

The property belongs to Union Pacific Railroad, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Independent.

Authorities, however, swiftly put an end to the rumors of any immediate danger, saying the markings have been up for about a year.

open image in gallery Messages reading ‘HELP’ and ‘TRAFICO’ in an LA rail yard spotted on Google Maps cause social media buzz ( Google Maps )

“Photos circulating on Google maps that show the word ‘help’ on Union Pacific property were created about a year ago - no one was or is in danger,” a spokesperson for Union Pacific Police Department told The Independent.

“A man trespassed on Union Pacific and other nearby properties to repeatedly create these misleading messages. We want to remind the public that it is illegal - and more importantly unsafe - to trespass on Union Pacific property,” the spokesperson continued. “We do know the individual that creates these does so on neighboring properties as well.”

One X user, @LAGuy310, posted a video interviewing someone in the area who similarly attributed the messages to “one guy” who always writes the message. The interviewee didn’t know why the man, referred to as “Jose,” keeps writing it, but he has been doing so for years.

In response to the video, LAPD wrote on X: “We’ve had several different contacts with the individual you speak of. He has refused housing or a mental health evaluation. There is no evidence of Human Trafficking. He has been at the location for a few years.”

Another person in the area also told the X user that someone named Jose had been writing the signs because “he needs help himself.” She added: “He won’t stop.”