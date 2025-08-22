Adults are happy for Happy Meals: Here’s why so many are ordering off the kids’ menu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half of adults are happy for Happy Meals as they turn to the kids’ menu for cheaper, smaller portions, a new survey has found.

As inflation continues to rise, Americans are looking to save in any way they can, and that includes at the drive-thru window.

Survey results published by Lightspeed, a point-of-sale service for the hospitality industry, on Tuesday found 44 percent of adults order off the kids’ menu. These restaurant rebels say it’s because they favor the smaller portions, simpler choices and budget prices.

“Whether it’s a mini burger or mac and cheese, the kids’ menu is becoming a smart option—not just a nostalgic one,” Lightspeed said in a release of the results.

open image in gallery Nearly half of adults in the US are happy for Happy Meals as they turn to the kids’ menu for cheaper, smaller portions, a new survey has found ( Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images )

While prices vary by location, a hamburger Happy Meal with cheese from McDonald’s in New York City costs $5.19, compared to a Quarter Pounder with cheese meal for $11.39.

The trend of adults ordering off the kids’ menu is evident on TikTok where videos of adults reviewing restaurants for their kids’ meals get thousands of likes.

One reviewer, Haley Hanson, has raved about Culver’s kids’ meals. Culver’s is a fast food chain that started in Wisconsin but has expanded to 26 states. The chain is known for its burgers and frozen custard.

In a video from May, Hanson went to an Arizona Culver’s location where she got a kids cheeseburger, a small order of fries, a small fountain drink and a custard for dessert for $6.99.

This kids’ meal kick comes at a time when restaurant prices remain high. The Consumer Price Index results for July found prices for “food away from home” were 3.9 percent higher than the same time last year.

Key casual restaurants have been hit with some disappointing business results.

Burger joint Shake Shack shares dropped 7.7 percent in response to its second fiscal quarter earnings, despite the figures being generally positive, according to an article published by Yahoo Finance.

open image in gallery Some key casual restaurants, such as Shake Shack, have been hit with some disappointing business results ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Sweetgreen, a salad restaurant, saw shares dip 23 percent after it cut its revenue expectations for the year for the second consecutive quarter, CNBC reported. And Mediterranean spot Cava saw shares drop almost 20 percent after weaker-than-expected sales growth in its second quarter, per CNBC.

Olive Garden has tried to lure customers in with its signature “Never Ending Pasta Bowl,” and a price that hasn’t changed in three years.

When announcing the $13.99 unlimited pasta deal, which will be available to all customers starting Monday, the Italian restaurant chain said, “In a time when prices seem to rise with every season, Olive Garden is keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same. In fact, the price hasn’t changed since 2022.”