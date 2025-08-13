Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fast-food restaurant Culver’s partners with cereal maker for new ice cream dessert

In collaboration with General Mills, the fast-food chain has introduced three new frozen custard creations

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 13 August 2025 15:08 EDT
Culver’s and General Mills launched three frozen custard treats: Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Culver’s and General Mills launched three frozen custard treats: Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch (PR Newswire)

Culver’s is bringing a nostalgic twist to its menu with the launch of limited-edition Cereal Concrete Mixers, inspired by a string of breakfast favourites.

In collaboration with General Mills, the fast-food chain has introduced three new frozen custard creations that come with Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

“These cereals are already so well-loved with milk, so we thought – why not mix them into our Fresh Frozen Custard?” Kasey McDonald, Culver’s head of culinary, said in a statement.

“Cocoa Puffs bring a chocolatey crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch adds a bold burst of flavor, and the marshmallows in Lucky Charms deliver sweetness with every bite. When mixed with our frozen custard, these flavors create a level of nostalgia that takes you back to the feeling of being a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons.”

To enhance the experience, Culver’s is offering Cereal Concrete Mixer Flights, allowing guests to sample all three flavors for the price of two. These limited-time treats are available while supplies last.

Customers can find their nearest Culver’s location using the restaurant locator on the official website.

Culver’s opened its first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984 nd now has around 1,000 locations across 26 states.

