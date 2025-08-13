Fast-food restaurant Culver’s partners with cereal maker for new ice cream dessert
In collaboration with General Mills, the fast-food chain has introduced three new frozen custard creations
Culver’s is bringing a nostalgic twist to its menu with the launch of limited-edition Cereal Concrete Mixers, inspired by a string of breakfast favourites.
In collaboration with General Mills, the fast-food chain has introduced three new frozen custard creations that come with Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
“These cereals are already so well-loved with milk, so we thought – why not mix them into our Fresh Frozen Custard?” Kasey McDonald, Culver’s head of culinary, said in a statement.
“Cocoa Puffs bring a chocolatey crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch adds a bold burst of flavor, and the marshmallows in Lucky Charms deliver sweetness with every bite. When mixed with our frozen custard, these flavors create a level of nostalgia that takes you back to the feeling of being a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons.”
To enhance the experience, Culver’s is offering Cereal Concrete Mixer Flights, allowing guests to sample all three flavors for the price of two. These limited-time treats are available while supplies last.
Customers can find their nearest Culver’s location using the restaurant locator on the official website.
Culver’s opened its first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984 nd now has around 1,000 locations across 26 states.
