Ford recalls 103,000 F-150 trucks over problem that ‘increases the risk of a crash’

Ford has recalled about 103,000 F-150 trucks over a problem that “increases the risk of a crash,” according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The car manufacturer recalled certain F-150 trucks from 2023 to 2025 due to the potential for the rear axle hub bolt, which secures the wheel to the truck, to break, which can damage the axle hub splines.

Damaged axle hub splines can cause the truck to roll away when in park if the parking brake is not on, or it can cause “a loss of drive power,” the administration said.

“Either of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash,” according to the documents.

open image in gallery Ford has recalled about 103,000 F-150 trucks over a problem that 'increases the risk of a crash,' according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

The affected vehicles are “equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design,” the administration said.

A spokesperson for Ford told CBS MoneyWatch it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recalled trucks.

Owners of the recalled trucks will be notified in letters expected to be sent out starting next Monday. Ford dealers will replace the left and right rear axle shaft assemblies at no cost to the owner.

Ford has announced several recalls this summer.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported on a recall of more than 312,000 Ford vehicles over a brake assist defect that may increase stopping distance and crash risk.

Certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger models were recalled.

open image in gallery Ford has announced several recalls this summer ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

In July, Ford recalled 700,000 Bronco and Escape models due to a fuel leak risk that could cause a fire inside the vehicle’s engine.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ford had more safety recalls through the first half of the year than any other carmaker has ever had in a full year.