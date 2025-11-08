Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FBI launches investigation into passenger’s death on Carnival cruise ship

The cruise ship finished its voyage and returned to Miami on schedule Saturday

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Saturday 08 November 2025 17:49 EST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related video: Woman Left Behind By Cruise Ship On Great Barrier Reef Island Dies

The FBI is investigating the death of a cruise ship passenger, according to officials.

A passenger traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship reportedly died during a recent voyage, according to WSVN.

Carnival Cruise Line said it was cooperating fully with federal investigators, based in Miami, and is focusing on supporting the passenger’s family.

The ship returned to Miami on schedule Saturday.

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office,” the company said in a statement.

A passenger died while traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025. The FBI is investigating the passenger’s death
A passenger died while traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025. The FBI is investigating the passenger’s death (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Independent has requested comment from the FBI.

No further details were made available about the passenger or the circumstances of their death.

A recent Netflix documentary, and a high-profile incident in Australia, has put the spotlight on cruise ship passenger deaths.

Last month, a cruise around Australia was cancelled after an elderly passenger was left behind on a remote island and died. The woman, Suzanne Rees, 80, was hiking with a tour group on Lizard Island when she began to feel unwell and became separated from the group.

When the crew of the ship realized she was missing, and returned to look for her a day later, she was found dead.

In July, Netflix debuted a three-part true crime documentary, “Amy Bradley is Missing,” which details the disappearance of a cruise ship passenger in March 1998. Bradley disappeared when she was 23 years old. She was last seen resting on a balcony after dancing at a nightclub. She disappeared sometime between that evening and the following morning.

The documentary featured interviews with Bradley's family and witnesses on the ship the night of her disappearance.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in