FBI launches investigation into passenger’s death on Carnival cruise ship
The cruise ship finished its voyage and returned to Miami on schedule Saturday
The FBI is investigating the death of a cruise ship passenger, according to officials.
A passenger traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship reportedly died during a recent voyage, according to WSVN.
Carnival Cruise Line said it was cooperating fully with federal investigators, based in Miami, and is focusing on supporting the passenger’s family.
The ship returned to Miami on schedule Saturday.
“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office,” the company said in a statement.
The Independent has requested comment from the FBI.
No further details were made available about the passenger or the circumstances of their death.
A recent Netflix documentary, and a high-profile incident in Australia, has put the spotlight on cruise ship passenger deaths.
Last month, a cruise around Australia was cancelled after an elderly passenger was left behind on a remote island and died. The woman, Suzanne Rees, 80, was hiking with a tour group on Lizard Island when she began to feel unwell and became separated from the group.
When the crew of the ship realized she was missing, and returned to look for her a day later, she was found dead.
In July, Netflix debuted a three-part true crime documentary, “Amy Bradley is Missing,” which details the disappearance of a cruise ship passenger in March 1998. Bradley disappeared when she was 23 years old. She was last seen resting on a balcony after dancing at a nightclub. She disappeared sometime between that evening and the following morning.
The documentary featured interviews with Bradley's family and witnesses on the ship the night of her disappearance.
