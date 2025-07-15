Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Netflix documentary explores chilling unsolved disappearance aboard cruise

Missing case is subject of new true-crime series

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 15 July 2025 05:00 EDT
Amy Bradley is Missing trailer

Netflix has added a huge list of titles already in July 2025, and the next big release is a true-crime documentary exploring an unsolved missing case, 27 years on.

The title you’ll want to add to your watchlist when it drops on Wednesday (16 July) is Amy Bradley is Missing, a three-part true crime series detailing the disappearance that occurred in March 1998.

Amy Bradley is Missing details the mysterious disappearance of the 23-year-old while she was aboard a cruise with her family. Amy was last seen resting on the balcony of the ship after a night of dancing in its nightclub – but when her father went to her cabin the next morning, she had vanished without a trace.

The new documentary features interviews with the Bradley family as well as eyewitnesses who were also on the ship – and explores the events leading up to her disappearance.

All that remained was a polo shirt and a pair of sandals.

Later in July, a sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore will be released, as will Untamed, a mystery series starring Eric Bana set in Yosemite.

They follow The Old Guard 2, starring Charlize Theron, and Too Much, which marks Lena Dunham’s return to TV after HBO hit Girls.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in July 2025 below. (Find the list of everything being removed from Netflix here.)

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

2 July

The Old Guard 2 – UK/US

9 July

Ziam – UK/US

10 July

Brick – UK/US

11 July

Aap Jaisa Koi – UK/US

Almost Cops – UK/US

Madea’s Destination Wedding – UK/US

18 July

Almost Family – UK/US

Wall to Wall – UK/US

24 July

A Normal Woman – UK/US

25 July

Happy Gilmore 2 – UK/US

Trigger – UK/US

31 July

An Honest LIfe – UK/US

TV

3 July

Dan Da Dan season two – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume one – UK/US

4 July

All the Sharks: Find the Sharks, Win The Cash – UK/US

5 July

The Summer Hikaru Died – UK/US

6 July

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime – UK/US

8 July

Better Late Than Single – UK/US

9 July

Building the Band – UK/US

The Gringo Hunters – UK/US

Under a Dark Sun – UK/US

10 July

Leviathan – UK/US

Offroad – UK/US

Too Much – UK/US

13 July

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity – UK/US

14 July

Sakamoto Days season two – UK/US

17 July

Catalog – UK/US

Community Squad season two – UK/US

Untamed – UK/US

The Vince Staples Show season two – UK/US

18 July

Delirium – UK/US

Superstar – UK/US

23 July

Letters From The Past season one – UK/US

24 July

Hitmakers – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume two – UK/US

25 July

The Winning Try – UK/US

30 July

Unspeakable Sins – UK/US

31 July

Glass Heart – UK/US

Leanne – UK/US

Marked – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume three – UK/US

Documentary

1 July

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers – UK/US

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel volume one, episode four – UK/US

2 July

Tour de France: Unchained season three – UK/US

3 July

Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano season one – UK/US

8 July

Quarterback season two – UK/US

Trainwreck: The Real Project X volume one, episode five – UK/US

14 July

Apocalypse in the Tropics – UK/US

15 July

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy volume one, episode six – UK/US

16 July

Amy Bradley is Missing – UK/US

18 July

I’m Still a Superstar – UK/US

22 July

Trainwreck: PI Moms volume one, episode seven – UK/US

23 July

Critical: Between Life and Death – UK/US

25 July

Mandala Murders – UK/US

29 July

Trainwreck: Storm Area 5 volume one, episode eight – UK/US

WWE: Unreal – UK/US

30 July

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – UK/US

Comedy

8 July

Nate Jackson: Super Funny – UK/US

18 July

Vir Das: Fool Volume – UK/US

29 July

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat – UK/US

Sports

11 July

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 (LIVE) – UK/US

Kids

10 July

7 Bears – UK/US

24 July

My Melody & Kuromi – UK/US

LICENCED

Movies

1 July

Annie (1982) – US

Antz – US

Blades of Glory – US

Blow – US

Blue Jean – UK

Born on the Fourth of July – US

Captain Phillips – US

The Deer Hunter – US

Friday Night Lights – US

Grown Ups 2 – US

Here Comes the Boom – US

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – US

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – US

Horrible Bosses – US

A Hundred Flowers – US

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – UK

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Karate Kid Part III – US

Minority Report – UK

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – US

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – US

The Notebook – US

Pacific Rim – US

Red Eye – US

17 Again – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Tangerine – US

V for Vendetta – US

White Chicks – US

Zathura: A Space Adventure – US

2 July

Raid 2 (2025) – US

4 July

Complicit – UK

The Starling Girl – UK

We Live in Time – UK

7 July

Honest Thief – UK

8 July

A Star is Born (2018) – US

9 July

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

The Paradise of Thorns – UK

10 July

A Brother and 7 Siblings – UK

11 July

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – UK

12 July

Oppenheimer – UK

15 July

Jaws – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

Jaws: The Revenge – US

16 July

Mamma Mia! – US

Wanted – US

17 July

Cora Bora – US

19 July

Eight for Silver – US

TV

1 July

Departure season thee – UK

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – UK

Harlots – UK

Mom – US

Portlandia season one to eight – US

Yellowjackets season two – US

3 July

Mr Robot season one to four – US

8 July

Sullivan’s Crossing season one and two – US

10 July

Sneaky Pete season one to three – US

15 July

Entitled – US

18 July

Red Riding Trilogy – UK

19 July

1923 season one – UK

21 July

The Hunting Wives – US

The Steve Harvey Show season one to six – US

23 July

Hightown season one to three – US

House of Lies season one to five – US

28 July

The Lazarus Project season one and two – US

Documentary

8 July

The Cancer Conflict – UK

Kids

1 July

Bread Barber Shop season four – US

PAW Patrol season one and two – US

