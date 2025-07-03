Julie Bowen reveals why she didn’t think she’d be brought back for Happy Gilmore 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julie Bowen has said she didn’t expect to be cast in the upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

The 55-year-old Modern Family star played Virginia Venit, a rep for a professional golf tour and the protagonist’s love interest, in Adam Sandler’s much-loved 1996 golf comedy.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Bowen assumed she’d be written out of the follow-up.

“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” she said. “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one, Happy Gilmore 2.”

Bowen will indeed reprise her role in the forthcoming film and she added that although she expects to get less screen time, Sandler has repeatedly reminded her not to downplay the significance of her role.

Julie Bowen, pictured in LA in May 2025, returns opposite Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2' ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Adam’s like, ‘Stop saying that. You’re the heart of the movie,’” she said.

Bowen also recalled that she never expected to land the part in the first place, as she expected the production would choose a more stereotypical “hot girl.”

“I read and they were relieved,” she recalled. “They were visibly relieved. I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?'”

Netflix announced last year that Sandler would be returning to his role as Gilmore, an ice hockey player with anger management issues who realizes he can channel that anger towards major pro golf wins.

Along with several returning stars, newcomers to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Eric André, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Travis Kelce.

Sandler confirmed Kelce’s cameo role last year, saying: “We have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by.”

Sandler added that the footballer is a “very nice guy,” telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

The sequel had been rumored for some time. Back in 2022, Sandler said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast that he had an idea for the film involving a senior golf tour.

“Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that,” Sandler said at the time.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be released on Netflix July 25.