Julie Bowen reveals why she didn’t think she’d be brought back for Happy Gilmore 2
The ‘Modern Family’ star said she assumed she’d be replaced
Julie Bowen has said she didn’t expect to be cast in the upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2.
The 55-year-old Modern Family star played Virginia Venit, a rep for a professional golf tour and the protagonist’s love interest, in Adam Sandler’s much-loved 1996 golf comedy.
Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Bowen assumed she’d be written out of the follow-up.
“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” she said. “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one, Happy Gilmore 2.”
Bowen will indeed reprise her role in the forthcoming film and she added that although she expects to get less screen time, Sandler has repeatedly reminded her not to downplay the significance of her role.
“Adam’s like, ‘Stop saying that. You’re the heart of the movie,’” she said.
Bowen also recalled that she never expected to land the part in the first place, as she expected the production would choose a more stereotypical “hot girl.”
“I read and they were relieved,” she recalled. “They were visibly relieved. I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?'”
Netflix announced last year that Sandler would be returning to his role as Gilmore, an ice hockey player with anger management issues who realizes he can channel that anger towards major pro golf wins.
Along with several returning stars, newcomers to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Eric André, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Travis Kelce.
Sandler confirmed Kelce’s cameo role last year, saying: “We have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by.”
Sandler added that the footballer is a “very nice guy,” telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”
The sequel had been rumored for some time. Back in 2022, Sandler said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast that he had an idea for the film involving a senior golf tour.
“Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that,” Sandler said at the time.
