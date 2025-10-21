Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding the Justice Department pay him $230 million in compensation for the federal investigations into him – a settlement that could ultimately face approval by one of his former lawyers, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Trump’s demands, reported first by the New York Times Tuesday, are related to two complaints, made through “an administrative claims process” that he submitted regarding probes by the Justice Department.

One, submitted in 2023, seeks damages for violations of his rights regarding the special counsel and FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources familiar with the matter told the Times.

The other, filed in 2024, raises complaints that the FBI violated the president’s privacy while searching his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022 for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

It’s possible the settlement’s approval could land in front of a key Justice Department official whom Trump has known for years. Before joining the administration, Blanche defended Trump in his New York criminal trial, in which he was found guilty of falsifying business records. He also defended Trump in his federal classified documents case and election interference case.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking a $230 million settlement from the Justice Department for prior investigations ( Getty Images )

The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.

For years, Trump has railed against the prior administration and Democrats for “weaponizing” the Justice Department to pursue criminal cases against him for political reasons.

“What they did was criminal,” Trump told reporters last week. “They raided my house in Florida, it was an illegal raid.”

The president appeared to reference his complaints with the Justice Department during that press conference, in which Blanche, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel were present.

“I have lawsuit that’s doing very well. When I became president I said, I’m sort of suing myself, I don’t know how – how do you settle the lawsuit? I’ll say give me X dollars and I don’t know what to do with the lawsuit, it’s a great lawsuit,” Trump said.

The president has often complained about the Mar-a-Lago raid in which federal agents found 300 classified documents, some related to national defense secrets classified under the Espionage Act, among a trove of boxes stored in a bathroom, ballroom and storage room.

open image in gallery Documents uncovered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence reportedly contained national defense secrets – Trump pleaded not guilty on allegations of mishandling classified documents ( US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via )

His administrative complaint to the department reportedly accuses the department of malicious prosecution in addition to violating his privacy.

The classified documents case against Trump and two co-conspirators, was thrown out by a Trump-appointed judge in Florida last year.

Although the president’s complaints, submitted via a Standard Form 95, are not technically lawsuits, they can precede lawsuits if a settlement is not reached. Per the Justice Department manual, any settlement of claims that exceed $4 million must be approved by the deputy attorney general.

open image in gallery Trump appearing in New York Criminal Court alongside his former personal attorney, Todd Blanche (right) ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

There does not appear to be a specific rule about the Justice Department disclosing settlements of adminstrative complaints. A former Justice Department official told the Times that if or when the department pays out millions to the president, it may not be immediately clear.

This a breaking news story, more follows…