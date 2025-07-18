Only a quarter of Americans say Trump’s policies have helped them, new poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only about a quarter of Americans believe President Donald Trump’s policies have helped them, according to a new poll.

A majority of Americans believe Trump has fallen short on key issues such as the economy and immigration. These are issues he campaigned on and led former Vice President Kamala Harris on in polls during the 2024 election cycle.

A poll released by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Thursday found 49 percent of Americans feel Trump’s policies have done more harm than good, while only a quarter believe his policies have helped and another quarter think they have not been impacted by them.

“As it sits today, I don’t know his policies have made much of a difference in my day-to-day life,” Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old from Atlanta who voted for Trump three times, told the AP.

open image in gallery Only about a quarter of Americans believe President Donald Trump’s policies have helped them, according to a new poll ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Most Americans, 58 percent, disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president, while 40 percent approve.

Trump has been carrying out his campaign promises of the mass deportation of immigrants and in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

There have been zero Customs and Border Protection encounters at the southern border so far this month, according to government data. NBC News reports, citing government data, 56,397 migrants are currently in ICE detention, and tens of thousands of deportations have occurred since February.

According to the new poll, 55 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies, while 43 percent approve.

open image in gallery Trump has been carrying out his campaign promises of the mass deportation of immigrants and in securing the U.S.-Mexico border ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

An even bigger chunk of Americans, 60 percent, disapprove of Trump’s economic polices, while just 38 percent approve.

Inflation rose slightly last month as Trump’s sweeping global tariffs started to slowly affect the economy. The consumer price index ticked up by 0.3 percent in June.

This put the 12-month inflation rate at 2.7 percent, according to government data. The Federal Reserve, which manages the country’s monetary policy, has an inflation rate target of 2 percent.

But job growth was better-than-expected in June.

Most Americans also disapprove of Trump’s handling of natural disaster relief, 55 percent. On the administrations other policies Americans disapprove of: the situation in the Middle East, 55 percent, taxes, 56 percent, government spending, 61 percent, trade negotiations with other countries, 61 percent, and health care, 62 percent.

open image in gallery The U.S. bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites last month ( Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images )

The poll was conducted between July 10 and 14, after Trump signed his “big, beautiful bill” that extended his 2017 tax cuts and increased border security spending while cutting welfare programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.

The U.S. bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites last month, which the Trump administration touted as a victory in an effort to keep Tehran’s hands off nuclear weapons. But Trump has struggled to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza war, which started after Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

The poll also came after Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to central Texas to survey the destruction and meet with community members and local officials in the aftermath of the deadly July 4 flash floods along the Guadalupe River.

Reports found the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a fraction of the personnel to the flood site that the state had deployed, and federal workers ran into red tape while trying to assemble resources due to new guidelines implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.