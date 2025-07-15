Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation ticked up to its highest level in months in June amid concerns about President Donald Trump’s threats surrounding tariffs and his larger global trade war.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index summary on Tuesday, which tracks how much inflation increased in the past month. The survey showed that the CPI increased 0.3 percent in June after it went up by only 0.1 percent in May. In the past 12 months, the index for all items jumped by 2.7 percent.

The Trump administration hailed the numbers in a statment on Tuesday, using the term “Panicans,” the president’s preferred term for people who worry about the market.

The Trump administration praised the latest inflation numbers as a sign the administration was ‘stabilizing inflation.’ ( Getty Images )

“Every month since President Trump took office, core inflation — the best measure of inflation — has beat or matched expectations,” White House Press Secretary said. “The data proves that President Trump is stabilizing inflation and the Panicans continue to be wrong about tariffs raising prices.”

The move comes as Trump continues to ramp up his tariff threats. Last week, Trump fired off a series of letters announcing his tariffs. He also announced a 30 percent tariff on Mexico and the European Union and an aggressive 50 percent against Brazil.

Trump’s tariff announcement came despite the fact that United States has a trade surplus with Brazil, though the president said he levied them because of the trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro, who faces charges related to an attempted coup in 2022.

Last week, the president was set to resume tariffs that he had paused in April after he rocked global markets on “Liberation Day” by placing blanket tariffs. The president failed to reach the “90 deals in 90 days” that his trade adviser Peter Navarro had pledged he would achieve during the pause.

The index for shelter drove most of the price increase in June, jumping 0.2 percent after it increased by only 0.1 percent in May. The index for rent increased 0.2 percent in June and the indext for homeowners’ equivalent of rent rose by 0.3 percent.

The index for household furnishings and operations also jumped in June. Trump has pushed for a return of furniture manufacturing and promised a return to furniture manufacturing in states like North Carolina in 2024.

But the index for household furnishings and supplies jumped by 1 percent as Trump plans to resume many of his tariffs on August 1. The index for window coverings and floor coverings rose 2.2 percent each in June and the index for other linens rose 5.5 percent.

The cost of food also increased in June by 0.3 percent and by 3 points in the past 12 months. Fruits saw some of the biggest spikes, with fresh fruits jumping by 1.3 percent while the index for oranges and tangerines rose by 3.5 percent in the past month.

The numbers come as Americans remain highly unsatisfied by Trump’s performance on the economy. A YouGov poll released this week showed that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of jobs and the economy, up 16 points since he first took office.

In addition, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling inflation and the cost of living, up 21 points since he took office in January.

The latest inflation numbers will also likely cause the Federal Reserve to pause before making a decision to cut interest rates, given Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to see tariffs’ effect on inflation and unemployment.

Trump for his part has ramped up his war on Powell. While he has said he would not fire him, members of his administration has said it is looking into whether it could and that it could remove the chairman if the president finds cause.