Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, Trump announces

Katie Hawkinson
Saturday 21 June 2025 19:56 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” he added. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Earlier this week, Trump said he would make his decision on whether to strike within two weeks, citing a “substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in