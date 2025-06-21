Israel-Iran war live: Iran’s foreign minister warns US involvement would be ‘very dangerous’ after Israel kills commanders
Israel says it has killed Saeed Izadi and Benham Shariyari, who it said helped arm ‘Tehran’s proxies in the Middle East’
US involvement in Israeli attacks on Iran would be “very, very dangerous”, Tehran’s foreign minister has said as he continues a round of diplomacy in Istanbul.
Abbas Araghchi, who yesterday met his British, French and German counterparts, said Iran “cannot” join further nuclear negotiations with the US while the Iranian people are “under bombardment”.
Tehran stands “absolutely ready for a negotiated solution for our nuclear programme”, he said. Negotiations with Washington have been halted since Israeli strikes last week sparked a deadly air conflict which has killed hundreds in Iran and dozens in Israel.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military says it has killed two commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were closely linked with arming Hamas and other militant groups in the region.
Saeed Izadi led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force - the IRGC’s overseas arm. He has been described as a veteran figure in Iran’s military operations.
The military later said that it killed a second commander of the Guards' overseas arm, who it identified as Benham Shariyari. Israel says he was responsible for weapons transfers “from the Iranian regime to its proxies across the Middle East".
The IRGC has not confirmed the deaths.
Tulsi Gabbard defends Iran nuclear remarks, says media spread ‘fake news’
In a post on X, US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused media outlets of “taking my testimony out of context,” after the US president called her “wrong” for saying Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon.
“The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalise the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree,” she wrote.
Cyprus individual arrested 'on suspicion of spying on British military base'
Police in Cyprus have arrested an individual on terror and espionage charges, authorities said on Saturday, reportedly on suspicion of spying on a British military base.
The individual appeared before a district court on Saturday, which ordered an eight-day detention pending inquiries. No further details would be issued, police said, citing national security.
Several Cypriot news outlets reported the suspect was a man of Azeri ethnic descent and had been arrested in the Zakaki suburb of the coastal city of Limassol. The suspect was thought to have been surveilling a British RAF military base in nearby Akrotiri, as well as Cyprus's own Andreas Papandreou Air Base in the western region of Paphos since mid-April, Cyprus's ANT1 news portal reported.
Cyprus lies very close to the Middle East and has in recent days been used as a transit point for people either leaving or going to the region amid a conflict between regional foes Israel and Iran. Terror-related offences on the island are very rare.
Tehran vows to make Grossi 'pay'
A senior adviser for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, vowed in a social media post Saturday to make the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency "pay" once the war with Israel is over.
Ali Larijani's threat comes as IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has become a major target for many Iranian officials who say his conflicting statements about the status of Iran's nuclear program incited the Israeli surprise attack last week.
Grossi told the United Nations' Security Council Friday that while Iran has the material to build a nuclear bomb, it appears they have no plans to do so.
Hope of change by my fellow Iranians has turned to horror - our pain was primed for Israel’s exploitation
“When are the Americans coming to save us from these mullahs?” my fellow Iranians would ask when I started my journalism career in Tehran some 22 years ago.
That was just before the Middle East was transformed by the US’s reverse Midas touch.
Within a few years Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya had been reduced to rubble and ruin at the hands of US intervention.
So salvation from the clerics shrank to two options: reform from within or revolt. Iran’s hardline conservatives in charge would not abide either.
Author and documentary maker Ramita Navai writes:
Hope of change by my fellow Iranians has turned to horror after Israel’s strikes
Iran updates official death toll to 430 - Iranian media
Iran’s health ministry has now updated its casualty figures, according to Iranian media.
At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded in Iran since the conflict began on June 13, Iranian state-run Nour News reported Tehran’s health ministry as saying on Saturday.
Earlier reports by Washington-based group Human Rights Activists had suggested more than 600 people had died in Iran since the conflict began.
Who is Mohammad Saeed Izadi, the veteran commander Israel says it has killed?
Israel says it has killed Mohammad Saeed Izadi, the veteran commander who served as the head of the Palestine Corps within Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force.
This was the IRGC’s overseas operations arm with ties to armed groups across the region.
He was believed to be a liaison between Iran and Hamas and played a role in co-ordinating support by Tehran for armed Palestinian groups.
Izadi reportedly helped arm Iran and Hamas - and Israel says he helped orchestrate an assault on Israel in assistance of Hamas’ 7 October attack.
Izadi was killed in an Israeli attack on an apartment in the city of Qom, coming more than a year after he narrowly survived an Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, in April 2024, the BBC reported.
Sam Kiley: What Trump must decide in his two week pause on the Israel-Iran conflict
Who was Behnam Shahriyari, Iranian commander who 'armed Hamas'?
Our world affairs editor Sam Kiley is in Tel Aviv:
Israel claimed that it had killed the Iranian officer responsible for arming Hamas in Gaza.
The commander of the Quds Force's Weapons Transfer Unit (Unit 190) in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Behnam Shahriyari, was killed by the Israeli air force in an overnight strike against his vehicle the IDF said.
The attack shows the continued deep penetration of Israeli’s Mossad intelligence agency in Iran and was another assassination of a senior officer as part of a campaign to break the back of Iran’s security structures.
Shahriyari "worked for years to arm various terrorist organizations in order to directly advance the Iranian regime's plan to destroy the State of Israel” the IDF said.
Israel itself suffered not overnight casualties from a significantly lower level of Iranian missile and drone attacks which involved only five missiles - down from 23 the day before.
US involvement in Iran would be 'very very dangerous', warns Tehran's foreign minister
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said any US involvement in attacks on his country would be “very, very dangerous”.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, he said Iran “cannot” join negotiations with the US while the Iranian people are “under bombardment”.
Mr Araghchi met with European representatives on Friday, and on Saturday is due to meet with representatives from Arab and Muslim countries, according to Tasnim state news agency.
"The US has been involved in the aggression since day one,” he alleged according to the BBC, adding that direct involvement would be “very, very dangerous”.
Tehran stands “absolutely ready for a negotiated solution for our nuclear programme”, he said.
"Diplomacy has worked in the past and can work again in the future. In order for us to come back to diplomacy the aggression must be stopped."
