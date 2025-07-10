Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Noem demanding to sign off on all FEMA expenditures over $100K and staff says it’s impacting emergency response

FEMA regularly uses millions of dollars in federal funding to assist states in disaster response and recovery

Ariana Baio
in New York
Thursday 10 July 2025 14:34 EDT
Comments
Rescuers search around Camp Mystic for survivors of Texas flash floods

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers claim they ran into red tape while trying to assemble resources in response to the catastrophic flooding in central Texas because of new guidelines implemented by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

FEMA officials told CNN they were unable to pre-position Urban Search and Rescue crews from across the country to Texas, as flood waters dramatically rose to levels not seen in decades, destroying children’s summer camps, homes, and putting hundreds of lives at risk.

That was because Noem enacted a new rule requiring any department contract or grant over $100,000 to be personally signed off by her before funds can be utilized, several current FEMA officials told NBC News.

“FEMA doesn’t sneeze without spending that amount of money,” a former official anonymously told NBC News.

The rule, which is meant to cut back spending, could be a major problem for FEMA, which regularly accesses millions of dollars to assist in disaster response and recovery.

“We were operating under a clear set of guidance: lean forward, be prepared, anticipate what the state needs, and be ready to deliver it,” an unnamed longtime FEMA official told CNN.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem implemented a new rule requiring the department to get her sign-off on any grant or contract over $100k
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem implemented a new rule requiring the department to get her sign-off on any grant or contract over $100k (AP)
Recommended

“That is not as clear of an intent for us at the moment,” the official added.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Noem eventually approved FEMA’s request on Monday, nearly three days after the initial flooding occurred, sources told CNN.

FEMA officials also adopted a more streamlined process to send requests to Noem, creating a task force to speed up the process, two people familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, told CNN that Noem did not need to authorize additional FEMA resources initially because the department used other search and rescue assets.

Noem approved the requested FEMA funding as time went on, and there was a need for it, McLaughlin said.

The department told NBC News it has taken an “all hands on deck approach to respond to recovery efforts in Kerrville.”

But FEMA officials told the news outlet that they fear the newly implemented rule could have far more devastating consequences when disaster strikes a larger area, or multiple states.

Emergency response teams and volunteers have flocked to central Texas to assist in searching for missing people and help with recovery
Emergency response teams and volunteers have flocked to central Texas to assist in searching for missing people and help with recovery (Getty)

In the area of central Texas where the flooding occurred, at least 120 people have died, including children, and more than 160 people are still missing.

DHS says that Noem’s recent cost-approval change is meant to reduce federal overspending and “empower” states to respond to disasters. The step appears aligned with President Donald Trump’s larger goal of phasing out FEMA completely.

In June, Trump said he wants to “wean off of FEMA” and “bring it down to the state level.”

“A governor should be able to handle it, and frankly, if they can’t handle it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn’t be governor,” Trump said.

When confronted with the question over the weekend, Trump softened his stance but did not rule out his plan to axe FEMA.

FEMA is the lead federal agency tasked with responding to disasters and was established during the Carter administration. When a president declares a major disaster or emergency declaration, a state can access critical federal funding to assist in response and recovery.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in