Independent
Trump latest
Texas flood before-and-after pictures show devastating toll of catastrophe which left 120 dead and 173 missing

Crews are digging through mountains of debris along the Guadalupe River as they continue their desperate search

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 10 July 2025 11:33 EDT
Texas floods: Colorado man helps with recovery

At least 120 people are dead and 173 are missing in central Texas after the Guadalupe River swelled early Friday, causing destructive flash flooding throughout Kerr County.

Now, new before-and-after satellite photos of several sites throughout Kerry County show the devastation caused by the floods as crews embark on a seventh day of search and rescue efforts. Crews are searching “mounds” of debris along an eight-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River, often finding cars and RVs among the wreckage, Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts are expected to continue for several weeks, he added.

Twenty-seven of those killed were children and staff attending Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp situated on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Five girls and one staffer are still missing as of Thursday morning.

Several of the cabins were built on “extremely hazardous” floodways where the river’s water moves at its highest velocity and depth, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Two days before the deadly floods, the camp reportedly passed its annual state safety inspection and had a written disaster plan in place.

Camp Mystic pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River swelled on Friday, flooding the all-girls summer camp situated along its banks. At least 27 girls and staffers died in the floods, and six are still missing.
Camp Mystic pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River swelled on Friday, flooding the all-girls summer camp situated along its banks. At least 27 girls and staffers died in the floods, and six are still missing. (Maxar Technologies)
While crews wade through debris and navigate difficult terrain, many are assisting the efforts in innovative ways.

Kourtney Rand, a volunteer in Ingram, Texas, told CNN the local volunteer fire department is using horses to navigate water-logged areas. NASA has deployed two aircraft to help map the damage from the floods, while the Texas National Guard is helping the search via land and air. One man from Colorado has even traveled to Texas to help with the efforts, telling local outlet Fox 26 he was inspired to assist in any way he could after seeing photos of the devastation.

The Guadalupe River pictured before (top) and after it flooded early Friday. At least 120 people are dead as a result of the deadly flash floods on Independence Day
The Guadalupe River pictured before (top) and after it flooded early Friday. At least 120 people are dead as a result of the deadly flash floods on Independence Day (Maxar Technologies)
Highway 39 pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River flooded on Friday. Rescue crews say they’re struggling to wade through ‘mounds’ of debris as the search enters its seventh day
Highway 39 pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River flooded on Friday. Rescue crews say they're struggling to wade through 'mounds' of debris as the search enters its seventh day (Maxar Technologies)

Questions are swirling over whether state and local officials could have done more to warn residents about the impending, deadly floods early Friday. A local firefighter was revealed to have a petitioned for an emergency alert to be sent out as the floods were imminent, but one wasn’t issued until at least an hour later, a new report reveals.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has criticized the state’s preparation, arguing “something went wrong” at Camp Mystic. New York Senator Chuck Schumer has also called for an investigation into whether staffing cuts at the National Weather Service impacted the response time Friday.

The Ingram Dam pictured before (top) and after the devastating flash floods. Federal and state lawmakers are now questioning officials’ response to the floods, with some arguing there was a lack of preparation for the disaster
The Ingram Dam pictured before (top) and after the devastating flash floods. Federal and state lawmakers are now questioning officials' response to the floods, with some arguing there was a lack of preparation for the disaster (Maxar Technologies)
Highway 39 in central Texas pictured before (top) and after the floods.
Highway 39 in central Texas pictured before (top) and after the floods. (Maxar Technologies)

