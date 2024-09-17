Watch live: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs expected in New York court after hotel arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch live as Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be arraigned at a courthouse in New York on Tuesday, 17 September, after he was arrested in Manhattan by federal agents on Monday evening.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the [U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York],” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in an email statement to The Independent. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

The music mogul's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told The Independent via email: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney’s Office.

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges,” Agnifilo added. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.”

The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.