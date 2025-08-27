Cops arrest suspect in June murder after spotting him in crowd at rap concert at Atlanta arena
Daquonta Hunter, 26, reportedly has long history of crime and is now in Atlanta jail on murder charges for allegedly shooting a man two months ago
An Atlanta murder suspect was arrested at the city’s State Farm Arena after being recognized by concertgoers and off-duty police officers.
Investigators say Daquonta Hunter, 26, was wanted in connection with a June 11 fatal shooting at a Shell gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Responding officers found a man, identified as Terrance Walton, fatally shot in the chest, just before 10 p.m. on the night of the alleged killing.
On Saturday night, concertgoers alerted off-duty officers stationed at the arena to someone they recognized as Hunter and they promptly arrested him.
Police have declined to specify the exact time of arrest, but the only event scheduled at the arena that evening was rapper YFN Lucci’s “Welcome Home” concert.
Hunter faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains jailed in Fulton County without bond.
He has a history of violent crimes and multiple arrests dating back to 2015, including a July 2025 warrant for failing to complete anger management related to a 2020 incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.