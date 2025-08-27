Cops arrest suspect in June murder after spotting him in crowd at rap concert at Atlanta arena

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Atlanta murder suspect was arrested at the city’s State Farm Arena after being recognized by concertgoers and off-duty police officers.

Investigators say Daquonta Hunter, 26, was wanted in connection with a June 11 fatal shooting at a Shell gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man, identified as Terrance Walton, fatally shot in the chest, just before 10 p.m. on the night of the alleged killing.

On Saturday night, concertgoers alerted off-duty officers stationed at the arena to someone they recognized as Hunter and they promptly arrested him.

Police have declined to specify the exact time of arrest, but the only event scheduled at the arena that evening was rapper YFN Lucci’s “Welcome Home” concert.

open image in gallery Rapper YFN Lucci’s “Welcome Home” concert was taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on the day of murder suspect Daquonta Hunter's arrest ( Getty Images )

Hunter faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains jailed in Fulton County without bond.

He has a history of violent crimes and multiple arrests dating back to 2015, including a July 2025 warrant for failing to complete anger management related to a 2020 incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.