Fire captain, 47, accused of ‘premeditated’ murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend and her young son

A mom and her young son were shot dead and police are now saying her firefighting husband is the one who abused and killed them.

Marissa Divodi-Lessa, 29, and her son, Josiah Divodi-Lessa, who is in the second grade, were found shot dead in Cameron Park, California, home around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Marissa Divodi-Lessa was pronounced dead at the scene. Josiah who attended Blue Oak Elementary School, died at the hospital. Another child was also found safe inside the home.

Authorities identified Darin McFarlin, 47, as the suspect, and he was detained just after midnight Friday. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

Now, the fire captain has pleaded no guilty to charges ranging from first-degree murder to child abuse, KCRA 3 reported. McFarlin also faces a felony child abuse charge in connection with the second child victim.

Prosecutors claim the killings were “deliberate and premeditated,” according to the criminal complaint. They allege McFarlin targeted his girlfriend to prevent her from testifying in a criminal matter against him. It was not immediately clear what crime she witnessed.

Marissa Divodi-Lessa, 29, and her young son, Josiah, were found shot dead in California. Police have now arrested her firefighting boyfriend in connection to their murders. ( GoFundMe )

McFarlin has also been charged with the attempted murder of another child and with injuring his girlfriend before her death. He is a fire captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire.

The criminal complaint claims McFarlin “inflicted corporal injury” on his girlfriend in the bedroom “before she left the room and used her cellphone, and before he obtained the gun and went out to the dining room to kill her.”

The murder charges against him include special circumstances for multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Darin McFarlin has been arrested in connection to the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. ( El Dorado County Sheriff's Office )

Marissa Divodi-Lessa was remembered as “a light and full of love and life,” in a GoFundMe set up by her loved ones to support her parent’s unexpected legal fees.

She leaves behind a daughter, Serafina, who said she was “the best Mommy ever,” according to the fundraiser.

“She always made me laugh. She would always tick in at night and we would always tell each other, ‘I love you,’ ‘I love you more,’ ‘I love you most,’” the grieving daughter added.

The page had received over $47,000 in donations by Wednesday morning.

During a Monday court appearance, McFarlin pleaded not guilty on all counts. He is set to next appear in court on September 29.