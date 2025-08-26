Ex-NFL star quarterback Jay Cutler is going to jail after guilty plea to DUI charge

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Jay Cutler, once a star NFL quarterback, will serve jail time after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.

Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possessing a gun while intoxicated, among other charges, in October 2024 after his Dodge Ram truck rear-ended another car in Franklin, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Cutler took a plea deal, in which the weapon possession charge was thrown out, per local outlet WSMV.

He now has to report to a local county jail on September 29 to serve four days behind bars and will be on unsupervised probation for one year. The ex-NFL player must also pay a $350 fine and attend a DUI safety course.

open image in gallery Jay Cutler, a former NFL star quarterback, will serve a few days in jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge ( Quinn Harris/Getty Images )

Cutler lost his Tennessee driver’s license and forfeited the pistol that was found loaded when police searched his car after the crash. Another gun was also found in his truck, according to authorities.

Police said Cutler had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol when they responded to the crash, the Associated Press previously reported.

Cutler refused a field sobriety test, but police were able to get a blood sample through a search warrant.

He had also offered the driver whom he hit $2,000 to let him leave without calling the police, WSMV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins. He was the 1st round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL Draft and later played most of his career with the Chicago Bears before his last NFL season with the Dolphins.

The former quarterback married reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, and they had three kids together before they announced they were getting a divorce in 2020.

open image in gallery The former quarterback married reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, and they had three kids together before they announced they were divorcing in 2020 ( Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images )

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just a situation of two people growing apart,” they said in a statement on Instagram at the time, per NBC 5 Chicago.

Cavallari briefly addressed the DUI incident in an October 2024 episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Honest,” where she wished her ex “nothing but the best,” TMZ reported.

Just two weeks after his arrest, he attended a premiere event for “Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 with his then-girlfriend, Samantha Robertson, according to a November 2024 TMZ article. The pair has since gotten engaged, the outlet said.