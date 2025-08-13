Woman accused of fatal-DUI wreck ‘tampered with breathalyzer installed after previous arrest’ before deadly crash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Kansas woman on probation for a DUI allegedly tampered with the breathalyzer device in her car before getting into a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Kayla Errebo, 32, is accused of circumventing the ignition interlock device - a breathalyzer device - in her car and crashing head-on with another vehicle at the intersection of K-140 highway and South Reese Road, about 97 miles north of Wichita, according to KWCH.

Deanna Sommerfield, 55, known by loved ones as “June,” was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WMTV. Her husband, Mark Sommerfeld, 61, who was driving the car, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Authorities believe Errebo was drunk driving and evaded her ignition interlock device, which requires a breath sample to test if there’s alcohol on the driver’s breath before starting the car.

Errebo appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving, circumvention of an ignition interlock device and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Errebo, who is from Lorraine, Kansas, has a history of drinking and driving, court records revealed.

In January 2024, Errebo was arrested for DUI of alcohol or drugs and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

She was arrested again in June 2024 for DUI, fleeing from an officer, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle without the required ignition interlock device.

Errebo pleaded guilty to those charges in October 2024 and was sentenced to a year of probation, set to end in November of this year. The state has since filed to revoke her probation.

Errebo is scheduled to appear in court again on August 22. A judge set her bail at $1 million, but if she makes bail, she will not be allowed to leave home without a monitoring device and a device that measures the presence of alcohol. She has also been prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and ordered to have no contact with any victims or witnesses in the case.

Loved ones of Deanna Sommerfield set up a GoFundMe to help her husband with his medical bills and her funeral.

“She left behind her husband and her two sons David and Quinton anything you guys can donate to help this family would be greatly appreciated in this time of grief and healing,” the fundraiser reads.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had received over $4,000 in donations.