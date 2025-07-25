Heartbreak as four friends are killed by drunk driver on way home from California concert

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspected drunk driver killed four friends in the early hours of Sunday as they were driving home from a concert in Norwalk, California.

Julie Harmori, Armando Del Campo, Jordan Partridge, and Sam Skocili died after Iris Salmeron, 26, allegedly plowed into the back of their Nissan sedan with her Kia SUV. The sedan was stationary in a lane on the 605 freeway at the time after the friends’ vehicle had first collided with a California Highway Patrol cruiser.

The victims, all 24 years old, died on impact after the stranded Nissan burst into flames and trapped them inside, police said.

Salmeron and her unidentified passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries but survived. The highway patrol officer involved was not injured.

Salmeron, from Bellflower, California, was charged with multiple felonies, including driving under the influence.

open image in gallery The 24-year-old victims include Julie Harmori, her boyfriend Armando Del Campo, and their friends Jordan Partridge and Sam Skocili. ( GoFundMe )

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Partridge had called his mother after the initial crash as they were waiting for help, but the call abruptly ended mid-sentence, Harmori’s aunt, Kathy Stickel, told KTLA.

The parents of the close group of friends are heartbroken, Stickel told the outlet.

“All the parents are checking on each other,” she said. “They’re also checking on people who they’ve met through this whole tragedy.”

open image in gallery Highway patrol said the fatal crash was "preventable" as the driver who killed the friends was allegedly drunk. ( X/CHP Santa Fe Springs )

“This was entirely preventable due to the fact that one of the drivers was driving under the influence,” CHP Officer Zachary Salazar said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families who are involved in terms of the victims…our officers are going to investigate this to the best of their ability.”

The Independent has contacted the California Highway Patrol for further information.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover the funeral costs of the friends. At the time of publication, the fundraiser has raised over $1,400 toward its $8,000 goal.