Lil Nas X breaks silence after naked police altercation and jail stint

Rapper Lil Nas X has returned to Instagram, sharing a statement after an altercation with police left him in a Los Angeles jail over the weekend.

“Your girl is going to be OK, y’all,” the rapper began in the video posted to his Instagram Story. “She’s going to be alright, she’s going to be alright.”

“S***. That was f***ing terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

The video comes just one day after Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after a near-naked altercation with police in Los Angeles. The rapper was initially hospitalized over a suspected drug overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on a Los Angeles street, according to the LAPD.

He was charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to court documents viewed by The Independent.

Lil Nas X has broken his silence after being arrested ( Lil Nas X/Instagram )

Lil Nas X faced a judge Monday in Los Angeles and had bail set at $75,000. He must also attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings, as police believe he was on drugs at the time of his arrest.

If convicted, the rapper could face years behind bars. His next court date is set for September 15.

Police say they were responding to a report of a naked man walking on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood early Thursday morning when Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, allegedly charged at them.

The 26-year-old rapper was then taken into police custody, but officers first took him to a hospital as they suspected he was suffering from a drug overdose, police spokesman Officer Charles Miller said.

The Independent has reached out to the LAPD as well as Lil Nas X’s representatives for comment.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Lil Nas X wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots as he sang and walked down the usually busy boulevard before his arrest.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight?” he can be heard telling the person recording him.

Lil Nas X, who is from Atlanta, is best known for his huge 2018 hit, “Old Town Road,” which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His first full studio album, 2021’s Montero, went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year.