Lil Nas X charged with four felonies after naked police altercation in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Lil Nas X is facing multiple felony charges after a police altercation in Los Angeles, a new report reveals.

The rapper was initially hospitalized over a suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on a Los Angeles street, according to cops. Now, he has been charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to court documents viewed by Variety.

Police say they were responding to a report of a naked man walking on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood early Thursday morning when Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, allegedly charged at them.

The 26-year-old rapper was then taken into police custody, but officers first took him to a hospital as they suspected he was suffering from a drug overdose, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Charles Miller said.

As of publication, he was still being held in a Los Angeles jail without bail. The rapper was set to face a judge Monday.

Lil Nas X has reportedly been charged with four felonies after police altercation ( AP )

The Independent has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well as Lil Nas X’s representatives for comment on his arrest and current condition.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Lil Nas X wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots as he sang and walked down the usually busy boulevard before his arrest.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight?” he can be heard telling the person recording him.

TMZ also obtained video of the rapper acting erratically outside a Hollywood hotel.

He was fully clothed in that instance, and was seen entering the hotel and sitting down, fanning himself.

Lil Nas X, who is from Atlanta, is best known for his huge hit from 2018, “Old Town Road,” which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021's “Montero,” went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.