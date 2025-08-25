Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meet the new performative male, now the current subject of online mockery. He’s carrying a Daunt Books tote bag, there’s a copy of Intermezzo by Sally Rooney in his back pocket, and he’s walking his matcha latte and Birkenstock Boston clogs all the way to a reformer pilates class. Over the past month, this arguably modern evolution of the hipster has been lovingly ridiculed in memes and tweets for allegedly using progressive women’s hobbies to lure them into a romance they’ll almost certainly regret when his knowledge of fashionable fiction runs out.

This type of young man generally frequents arty areas of London, like Hackney or Dalston. But they roam as far as New York, Seattle and Canada, where a performative male competition took place in Toronto last week to take the modern archetype to its highest of heights. Participants were adorned with film cameras, thrifted shirts, wired headphones, and copies of The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir. “I just get so mad when I think about period cramps,” one of them raged in ironic tribute to the faux-feminists around every corner.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lily* has, sadly, fallen foul of such posers on numerous occasions. She says she once clocked a male colleague at her co-working space bringing in a “stack” of books to use as “intellectual set dressing” rather than cracking the spines. Perhaps more troublingly, a guy she dated shiftily placed a book she told him she was reading at a feminist book club (All About Love by bell hooks) on his bed when she went round. “He said he was ‘re-reading it’ but didn’t have anything to say about it,” she laments.

Maira, 34, is deeply suspicious of men who read in public and thinks she can spot performative males a mile off. Her go-to tells are if they’re sitting in a “prominent seat” in a coffee shop and haven’t made it through their first chapter. Her examples are borderline cartoonish; one bloke was walking around with a Truman Capote text sticking out of his back pocket to ensure the title was on show. Another was crossing a busy road with his eyes glued to the fifth page of a spanking new novel. “I thought, ‘You decided to read this book on this street, on this very pavement,’” says Maira. “We’re all crossing the road and you’re endangering us all.”

I ask Maira if she’s ever accepted a date with such a man, as the internet suggests is their goal, and she regrettably admits she has. “One bought me a book on the first date,” she sighs. “It was by an Instagram poet, RH Sin; a sweet gesture, but he was rude when I told him I wasn’t interested.” I look up said poet’s work and it reads like an abridged Drake verse: “In the crib because who I want ain’t in the streets” is one whole poem.

As horrifying and hilarious as these stories are, there’s a twinge in me that thinks perhaps the internet’s recent assumption that “men can’t read” is a little unfair. For a long time, women couldn’t wear football shirts or Pink Floyd merch without being labelled a “fake fan” or a “pick me girl”. The performative male accusations are similar in the sense we find it instinctively unfathomable that a straight man could want to read fiction or go to an expensive pilates class on Sunday morning – unless they’re angling for a shag.

Dating and relationship coach Vicki Pavitt notes that adopting others’ interests for attention is effective initially, but people look for authenticity in long-term connections and will sniff out liars over time. “That’s why women can find it unsettling when they date men who mirror their tastes in a way that feels performative, be it matcha lattes, feminist books or niche accessories,” she says. This suspicion can act as a “protective filter” that helps avoid “investing time and energy in someone who might not be sincere”. However, Pavitt notes: “At the same time, if we’re too quick to dismiss these gestures as inauthentic, we might miss opportunities for intimacy for people we could be compatible with.”

open image in gallery ‘Three performative final bosses caught in the wild’ in east London ( TikTok/@mkiemkie99 )

To find out if there’s a semblance of sincerity in the rise of men reading in public, I go where no journalist has gone before and speak to the book boys themselves. The first attempt is a bust when a former Hinge date – who permanently had a book in the backside of his jeans – becomes hostile and refuses to take part. “I have to say this hurts my feelings that you think I’m a performative male,” he rebuffs when I ask about the topic. Despite my denying the accusation, he sulkily says he doesn’t want to be involved regardless. Notably, he still likes an Instagram photo of me looking quite good at the pub less than 24 hours later.

I have more luck with 27-year-old Londoner Cam, who says he mostly relies on books to keep his eyes off his phone during his commute to work. “I’m reading Vanity Fair – not the magazine,” he hastily distinguishes between the pop culture monthly and William Makepeace Thackeray’s 19th-century satire. When I ask him if he ever feels worried or judged that people think he’s reading performatively due to the latest whirlwind of vitriol aimed at male readers, it has never even crossed his mind. “But I do feel superior for reading when other people are on their phones,” he admits. “I also judge other people’s book choices.” Has public reading ever landed him a date? “Don’t be silly,” comes the reply.

open image in gallery Paul Mescal reading ‘Stoner’ by John Edward Williams at the pub alone ( Instagram )

Cam doesn’t really believe in the performative male discourse. “I think the idea that someone goes to pilates ‘performatively’ is hilariously stupid,” he says. “That’s a very strenuous performance. Given the demographic involved, is it not more likely that the men here feel comfortable doing things that they enjoy but that aren’t typically ‘male’ activities?” he asks, before adding: “That said, I don’t believe anyone has actually ever read Just Kids by Patti Smith – the foundational text of a poser’s bookshelf.”

Similarly, Harry, who’s reading The Great Shark Hunt by Hunter S Thompson, never worried that anyone was judging him. He hasn’t secured a date via reading in public and describes a stranger sparking up a conversation over his chosen novel as “the last thing” he wants. “Life isn’t a meet-cute,” he says. The 29-year-old is glad performative men are being called out as a headache to women, but adds: “At the same time, if you’re getting tricked by that guy, then that’s on you. They’re fake feminist f***boys. Those guys suck. We used to have the man bun. Now we have the tote bag. Avoid that person.”

Maira can no longer date men who’ve made books their personality, because they turn out to be mansplainers more often than avid readers. “They’re like, ‘You’ve probably not heard of this,’ and it’s something like James Clear’s Atomic Habits. It’s insufferable,” she says.

Meanwhile, Lily can’t stand the one-man show that ensues if she asks a date about what they’re reading anymore. “They don’t want to have a conversation about it. It’s like, ‘Here’s my monologue. This is who I am’,” she says. “But it’s obvious over time [if that’s not the case]. They can read all the feminist literature they want but if they aren’t feminist in their views, ways and behaviours, then that’s performative, right?”

When you get down to the stats, men do read less than women overall, with the latter accounting for 80 per cent of the fiction-buying market in the UK, US and Canada, according to research cited in Helen Taylor’s Why Women Read Fiction. The 29-year-old writer and book influencer Lucas Oakley actively works to encourage more men to read and has garnered over 33,000 TikTok followers through his popular “Five Books for Boys” recommendation series.

Still, he has some choice words for those flicking through pages as a flex rather than engaging thoughtfully with the content: “My advice would be just to read the actual book, to be honest,” he says to any performative males in the wild. “If you’re sitting there with an open Joan Didion and you’re trying to trap people, by the time you’ve actually finished putting in the effort to read it, you’d probably end up being a slightly better human who wouldn’t use it to attract women,” he says.

“Generally, a lot of the books people are reading performatively are books that would help them,” Oakley notes. “So, read the books,” he urges. “As it goes, reading isn’t too much of a bad trend to have.”

*Name has been changed