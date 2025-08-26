Kneecap make announcement after being forced to cancel US gigs
It comes amid member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s court battle over a terror charge
Belfast rappers Kneecap have announced the release date for their latest song, one day after cancelling their United States tour due to an ongoing court case.
Prosecutors allege that Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig in 2024.
Hezbollah is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom, meaning it is illegal to actively support the group.
Kneecap say the charge is a “witch hunt” to distract from the war in Gaza.
On Monday, the trio said they would be cancelling 15 gigs across the United States, due to take place in October, because of their “proximity” to Ó hAnnaidh’s next court hearing.
However, they said they would be sharing something “very special” for their US fans next week.
On Tuesday, the trio, comprising Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Caireallain and J. J. Ó Dochartaigh, announced their new track “Sayonara” would be released digitally on 2 September.
The rap group said they teamed up with Paul Hartnoll from electronic music duo Orbital for the song, which has a physical release date of 10 October.
Ó hAnnaidh will return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 26 September, after his legal team argued the case should be thrown out because of a technical error in the way the charge was brought against him.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case.
Kneecap initially hit headlines in April when footage emerged that appeared to show a band member saying “Kill your local MP” at one gig and saying “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at another.
The group, known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language and pro-Palestine stance, have apologised to the families of murdered MPs.
They said they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah, and that they condemn “all attacks on civilians, always”.