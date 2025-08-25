Kneecap cancel US tour dates as they call out British government ‘witch-hunt’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kneecap have announced that they have been forced to cancel all 15 of their scheduled US shows, which were due to take place in October.

The decision was taken due to the tour’s close proximity with the Irish hip-hop trio’s next court hearing in London on 26 September.

The group, who said they are the subjects of a “witch-hunt” by the British government, promised to embark on an even bigger tour “once we win our court case, which we will”.

Kneecap’s sold-out Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto will go ahead as planned.

In a statement, they added that they would be sharing something “very special” for their US fans next week.

“It's top secret for now but all will be revealed next week – stay tuned,” they said. “And remember… 'The revolution will be no re-run, brothers/ The revolution will be live.’”

On Instagram, fans encouraged Kneecap to “keep fighting the good fight”, with some adding that they would be donating their refunded ticket costs to humanitarian organisations in support of Palestine.

Member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, appeared in court last Wednesday after being charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig last November.

He denies the offence, with the band calling the accusations a “carnival of distraction” from the war in Gaza.

The band has said previously that its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah, and that it condemns "all attacks on civilians, always”.

During the hearing, his defence team argued the case should be thrown out, citing a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

The case has been adjourned until 26 September, when the judge will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh, speaks to supporters as he leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pro-Palestine supporters have fiercely criticised the decision by British authorities to bring a charge against Ó hAnnaidh, instead of focusing on the Israeli government’s actions against the Palestinian people.

Last week, the world’s leading authority on food crises declared that Gaza’s largest city is officially suffering from a manmade famine that has already affected more than half a million Palestinians.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system said 514,000 people – close to a quarter of all Palestinians in Gaza – are experiencing famine, with the number due to rise to 641,000 by the end of next month.

Israel, which has repeatedly downplayed the situation inside Gaza, dismissed the report as false and biased; Benjamin Netanyahu said it was an “outright lie”.

However, United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said there was “irrefutable testimony” and described the declaration as a “moment of collective shame for the world”.