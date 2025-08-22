Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaza’s largest city is officially suffering from a manmade famine that has already affected more than half a million Palestinians and is likely to spread, the world’s leading authority on food crises declared on Friday.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system said 514,000 people – close to a quarter of all Palestinians in Gaza – are experiencing famine, with the number due to rise to 641,000 by the end of next month.

Foreign secretary David Lammy called it a “moral outrage” and blamed Israel’s “refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza.”

Israel, which has repeatedly downplayed the extent of hunger inside Gaza, dismissed the report as false and biased; Benjamin Netanyahu said it was an “outright lie”.

But United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said it was “irrefutable testimony” and described the declaration as a “moment of collective shame for the world”.

“It is a famine that we repeatedly warned of but that the international media has not been allowed in to cover,” he said at a news conference.

“It is a famine in 2025. A 21st century famine watched over by drones and the most advanced military technology in history. It is a famine openly promoted by some Israeli leaders as a weapon of war. It is a famine on all of our watch … a famine that will and must haunt us all.”

Some 280,000 of the affected Palestinians are in a northern region covering Gaza City – known as Gaza governorate – which the IPC said was now in famine following nearly two years of war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

It was the first time the IPC has recorded famine outside of Africa, and the global group predicted that famine conditions would spread to the central and southern areas of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month.

It added that the situation further north could be even worse than in Gaza City, but that limited data prevented any precise classification. Reuters has previously reported on the IPC's struggle to get access to data required to assess the crisis.

open image in gallery Israel denies there is famine in the strip ( Reuters )

For a region to be classified as in famine at least 20% of people must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

Previously, the IPC has only registered famines in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages still held by Hamas and unfettered humanitarian access.

open image in gallery Palestinians on a food truck in Gaza ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israel controls all access to Gaza. COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows, said the IPC report ignored Israeli data on aid deliveries and was part of an international campaign aimed at denigrating Israel.

“The IPC report is not only biased but also serves Hamas' propaganda campaign,” the agency said.

Israel has long counted on the United States, its most powerful ally, for military aid and diplomatic support. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that 65% of Americans believe the US should help those starving in Gaza. Donald Trump last month said many people there were starving, putting him at odds with Netanyahu, who has repeatedly said there is no starvation.

open image in gallery A displaced Palestinian woman sits with her belongings after an Israeli strike on at a camp for internally displaced people in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip ( AFP via Getty Images )

The IPC said its analysis only covered people living in Gaza, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates. It was unable to classify North Gaza governorate due to access restrictions and a lack of data and it excluded any remaining population in the southern Rafah region as it is largely uninhabited.

The Gaza war was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. The Gaza health ministry said Thursday that at least 62,192 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report