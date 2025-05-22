Kneecap say terrorism charge is a ‘distraction’ from Gaza war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Irish rap trio Kneecap say charging one of their members with a terrorism offence is a “carnival of distraction” from the war in Gaza.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, of Belfast was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna after an incident at the O2 Forum in London on 21 November 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is alleged that Mr Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah.

He was charged by postal requisition and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

In a statement on social media, Kneecap said: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves, this is political policing, this is a carnival of distraction.

“We are not the story, genocide is.”

open image in gallery Kneecap members (left to right) Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, and Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh ( PA Wire )

Kneecap said Britain was abetting “slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries”.

“The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it,” the social media statement said.

“WE WILL FIGHT YOU IN YOUR COURT. WE WILL WIN. FREE PALESTINE.”

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police said Kneecap were being investigated by counter-terrorism police after videos emerged allegedly showing the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

The Belfast rap trio have had gigs cancelled after the footage emerged, but are still listed to headline Friday’s Wide Awake day festival in Brixton’s Brockwell Park.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch has called for Kneecap to be banned ( House of Commons )

The group apologised in April to the families of murdered MPs but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called for Kneecap to be banned while other politicians pushed for the group to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up.

Campaign Against Antisemitism, which reported Kneecap to counter-terrorism police, posted on X: “We are pleased to see the police have acted swiftly. Hamas and Hezbollah are both proscribed terrorist organisations in the UK. The law must be enforced.”

Formed in 2017, the group, made up of Mr Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language.

Their best-known tracks include “Get Your Brits Out”, “Better Way To Live” and “H.O.O.D.”.