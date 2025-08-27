FBI agents spotted outside school shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that an active shooter reportedly opened fire at a church on the south side of the city Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but police and paramedics responded to Annunciation Church, located at 509 W. 54th Street. The shooter is said to be “contained.”

Initial reports suggest a significant number of victims, some of whom are children. A witness from inside the church said two children were killed when the shooter “pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots.”

Governor Tim Walz posted on social media that he has been briefed about a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, and that agents from the BCA and troopers from the State Patrol are on scene alongside Minneapolis police.

“I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote.

This is a developing story...