Minneapolis shooter ‘contained’ after opening fire inside Annunciation Church and school: Latest updates
Shooting began shortly before 8:30 a.m. at church and school in South Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that an active shooter reportedly opened fire at a church on the south side of the city Wednesday morning.
Details are limited, but police and paramedics responded to Annunciation Church, located at 509 W. 54th Street. The shooter is said to be “contained.”
Initial reports suggest a significant number of victims, some of whom are children. A witness from inside the church said two children were killed when the shooter “pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots.”
Governor Tim Walz posted on social media that he has been briefed about a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, and that agents from the BCA and troopers from the State Patrol are on scene alongside Minneapolis police.
“I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote.
Trump briefed on shooting, FBI on scene
President Donald Trump says he has been “fully briefed” on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis.
He wrote on Truth Social: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”
DHS Sec. Noem praying for victims of 'heinous' attack
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem says her department is monitoring developments and she is praying for the victims and their families.
She wrote on X: “DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families.”
Witness: Two children killed
A parent and witness said students were at mass in the church when the shooter opened fire, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
“He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots,” he said.
“He killed two kids.”
'At least 20 victims' according to emergency dispatch audio
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that emergency dispatch audio from shortly after the shooting said: “We just got an update from [police] squads, they want EMS in front of the church for victims. We have at least 20 victims at this point is what they are saying.”
At 9:12 a.m., a first responder on the scene reported: “Right now, I do not have any more known patients. All known patients have been triaged and transported.”
At 9:18 a.m., a first responder radioed: “Reunification will be in the basement of the church. ... We have a group, approximately 60 students with parents here, 55th and Lyndale. Fire [department] is coordinating.”
City says shooter 'contained'
The City of Minneapolis X account says the shooter is “contained,” and people should stay away from the area.
“There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave,” a post reads, also advising families can be reunited with their children at the Annunciation School.
Mayor monitoring reports of 'horrific violence' in South Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was “monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis.”
“I’m in touch with Chief O’Hara and our emergency response team has been activated,” Frey posted on X.
“We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation.”
