A Las Vegas father is in custody as police investigate a homicide after he allegedly told authorities early Thursday that he shot his daughter’s boyfriend.

Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Desert Village Avenue just after midnight following a 911 call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot, Lt. Robert Price with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KLAS.

Moments later, a second call came from a man who identified himself as the shooter, saying he had just shot his daughter's boyfriend, Price added.

Police arrived quickly and took the suspect into custody without incident. Inside the home, officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and transported to University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, Price said.

The identities and ages of both the suspect and the victim have not been released.

open image in gallery An unidentified Las Vegas father is in custody after allegedly shooting his daughter’s boyfriend following an argument, police say ( Facebook/LVMPD )

Homicide detectives are investigating. Price said early reports indicate the shooting followed a “verbal argument” sometime Thursday morning between the father and his daughter’s boyfriend, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Price said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.