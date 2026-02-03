Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Las Vegas ‘biolab’ swarmed in SWAT and Hazmat raid

Hazmat team discovers biolab in Las Vegas home
  • Law enforcement officials swarmed a property in Las Vegas after receiving information about potential laboratory equipment and hazardous materials.
  • Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) showed officers in hazmat suits discovering evidence of a possible biological laboratory.
  • The findings included refrigerators and freezers containing vials of unknown liquids.
  • All samples have been sent for testing, and the property has since been remediated and declared safe for the public.
  • The property manager has been taken into custody, though no details regarding potential charges have been released.
