A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in north-west London, police said.

Emergency services were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent, at around 12:40pm on Tuesday following reports two students had been stabbed. Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Witnesses reportedly said a 13-year-old boy arrested hours after the incident is a former pupil who allegedly “used his uniform as a disguise”. He has now been charged and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent on Tuesday ( Google Maps )

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with unlawfully and maliciously administering a noxious thing after allegedly spraying insect spray in the face of a third child, and possession of a knife on school premises.

Officers said their investigation into the “shocking incident” is ongoing, and that detectives will continue to carry out enquiries in the local area.

They added while the probe is being handled by a counter-terrorism team “due to circumstances surrounding the incident”, it has not been declared as a terrorist incident.

Commander Helen Flanagan, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young boy, and we continue to support the victims and their families, as well as the wider school community following this shocking incident.

“While we have now charged the boy with these offences, our investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue to carry out enquiries in the local area. We are working closely with local policing colleagues in the Brent area and I would also like to thank the school and the wider local community for their support in recent days.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan also urged anyone with information to contact the police, adding: “There is no honour in staying silent. This awful violence has absolutely no place in our city.”