Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets world record with trick shot

A two-year-old from Manchester has made history, securing multiple Guinness World Records as the youngest person to perform two distinct trick shots.

Toddler Jude Owens showcased his talent by successfully executing a pool bank shot on 12 October 2025, aged just two years and 302 days.

Weeks prior, he completed a snooker double pot at two years and 261 days old. These feats officially establish Jude as the youngest individual to perform both trick shots, placing him among the youngest double record holders in Guinness World Records history.

When asked about his favourite shot to play, Jude said: “A trick shot.”

His father, Luke Owens, first noticed Jude’s natural ability at home, where snooker quickly became the toddler’s favourite hobby.

Manchester toddler Jude Owens who is the youngest person to make a pool bank shot (male) and youngest person to make a snooker double pot (male) ( GWR/PA Wire )

Mr Owens said: “I think I realised once he put the cue through his fingers and it was dead natural the way he did it.”

Speaking about how Jude manages the snooker table given his height, Mr Owens said: “At first it was really difficult. We used to have to use bar stools from anywhere that we went.

“But we ended up sourcing a stool which we mainly used for cooking at first, but then we utilised it into him using it for snooker shots.”

Mr Owens added: “I think for me, Jude’s achieved quite a lot in such a short space of time.

“But for him to achieve not just one, but two world records, it’s probably the pinnacle moment. How do you even beat that in life?

“I started playing when I was 10 and obviously Jude started playing when he was two. But I’d say Jude’s got a lot more natural ability than myself.”

When asked who would win in a snooker match between him and his father, Jude replied confidently: “Me.”

Beyond snooker, Jude is also a devoted Manchester United fan. His family says he is “obsessed” with Bruno Fernandes and can sing every word to Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, said: “Record-breaking has always belonged to everyone – regardless of age.

“To see someone as young as Jude display such skill, enthusiasm and determination is incredibly special. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the Guinness World Records family.”